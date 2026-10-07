Cancer Anorexia Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2036 Report Reveals Why A ~$500M Market Still Has No Approved Therapy In The US Or Europe As Artelo's ART27.13 Nears Phase II Readout

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 200-Page DelveInsight Report Tracks ~285,600 US Incident Cases in 2025 and a Pipeline Shifting from Symptomatic Care to Mechanism-Based Therapies Across the 7MM

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cancer Anorexia - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Research and Markets has published Cancer Anorexia - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036, a 200-page report published in July 2026. The report puts the cancer anorexia market across the seven major markets (7MM) at about $500 million in 2025. It provides historical and forecast analysis for 2022-2036 across the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Facts



7MM market size (2025): about $500 million

US incident cases (2025): about 285,600, the highest in the 7MM

Leading cancer type: lung cancer accounts for the highest incidence of cancer anorexia in the US

EU4 and UK: Germany has the most incident cases and Spain the fewest

Disease burden: Cancer Anorexia and Cachexia Syndrome (CACS) affects more than 60% of advanced-stage cancer patients Approved therapies: none authorised for cancer anorexia in the US, Europe, or Japan

A Significant Unmet Need

Cancer anorexia develops frequently in patients with advanced cancers, including:



colorectal cancer

lung cancer

pancreatic cancer

head and neck cancer

gastro-esophageal cancer liver cancer

The 2020 ASCO guidelines recommend no specific drug treatment as standard of care. The only approved therapy for the related condition of cancer cachexia is anamorelin (ADLUMIZ), from Helsinn Healthcare and Ono Pharmaceutical, and it is available only in Japan.

The report also finds that cancer anorexia is significantly underdiagnosed, because routine oncology practice lacks standardised screening protocols and clear diagnostic criteria.

Current Treatment Landscape

Management today is mainly symptomatic. It relies on appetite stimulants such as megestrol acetate, short-term corticosteroids such as dexamethasone, nutritional support, and physical activity. The report notes that these approaches do not address the underlying metabolic and inflammatory drivers of the condition.

Market Drivers

The report identifies three factors driving the market:



a shift toward mechanism-based therapies that target inflammatory cytokines and metabolic pathways

an ageing population that is more vulnerable to cancer and muscle wasting growing emphasis on supportive and palliative care

Pipeline Analysis

The pipeline remains limited and is driven mainly by smaller biotech companies. ART27.13 from Artelo Biosciences is a once-daily oral dual cannabinoid receptor agonist targeting CB1 and CB2. It was originally developed by AstraZeneca and has been studied in seven clinical trials involving more than 280 participants.

In November 2025, Artelo reported interim Phase II Cancer Appetite Recovery Study (CAReS) results. Patients receiving the top dose gained an average of 6.4% in weight. Artelo expects top-line data in the second half of 2026 or the first half of 2027.

Unmet Needs

The report highlights four gaps in current care:



a lack of highly effective disease-modifying therapies

underdiagnosis and undertreatment

the absence of globally approved, standardised treatment guidelines heterogeneous patient populations

KOL Insights

Analysts consulted more than 15 key opinion leaders at centres including the Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, Hospital Universitario Fundación Alcorcón, and Nippon Medical School.

Report Scope

The report covers:



disease background and diagnosis

treatment algorithms

epidemiology forecasts

emerging therapy profiles

drug uptake and peak patient share analysis

market size by therapy and country

pricing and analogue assessment

market access and reimbursement SWOT and conjoint analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Artelo Biosciences

For more information about this report visit

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