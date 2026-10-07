Warehouse On Wheels Releases Retail Playbook To Help Retailers Prepare For 2026 Peak Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – New report highlights how retailers can use flexible storage capacity to manage seasonal inventory surges, protect warehouse operations, and keep product moving through the holidays –

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warehouse on Wheels (WOW), the largest independent storage-trailer rental network in North America, today released its Retail Secrets: How Big Retailers Keep Up with Seasonal Chaos. The new report gives retail operations leaders a month-by-month framework for scaling warehouse capacity up and down through peak season without committing to long-term leases.

As retailers prepare for peak season this year, they are planning against a strong consumer backdrop. The National Retail Federation forecasts U.S. retail sales will grow 4.4% in 2026 to $5.6 trillion, exceeding the 3.6% average annual growth rate over the past decade, excluding the pandemic period (this forecast was issued in March 2026, and NRF has noted that its outlook does not account for ongoing tensions in the Middle East). That volume is landing in a tighter real estate market than retailers faced a year ago, with national industrial vacancy falling to 6.9% in the second quarter of 2026 and new leasing volume reaching its highest level since mid-2022. Retailers looking for short-term overflow space this fall have fewer soft-market options to fall back on.

This playbook shows how leading chains use storage trailers to treat on-site capacity as a dock extension, absorb inbound freight until it can be processed, keep safety clearances intact, and let distribution center teams work product in waves instead of in panic mode.

According to the report, the pressures stacking up on retail operations teams have intensified, including leadership buying excess inventory late to secure deals despite lacking space, bulk container shipments arriving earlier than ever, promotions hitting weekly from Halloween through the new year, and a returns wave that lasts a full month after the seasonal peak. Retail operations teams now need to know how to manage this season before the holiday rush even begins.

“Retailers that handle Q4 well aren't the ones with the most square footage, instead, they are the ones with the most flexibility,” said John Brooks, CEO of Warehouse on Wheels.“Either waiting until November to find space or signing a long-term lease to cover a few months of surge should not be the only options. The retailers we work with lock in overflow capacity by September, scale it up or down weekly based on velocity, and treat trailers as a planned extension of their main floor plan instead of a last-minute scramble.”

Retailers running this strategy are adding 9,000 to 45,000 square feet of floor space across multiple locations in a matter of weeks, scaling as high as 50,000 square feet during Black Friday and Cyber Monday by leveraging trailers. They treat on-site trailers as a dock extension, absorbing inbound freight until it can be processed, keeping safety clearances intact, and letting distribution center teams work product in waves instead of panic mode. They also unload containers into trailers the same day they arrive to avoid detention charges of roughly $300 per day, and use temporary storage staging to clear large volumes of containers in under 48 hours.

Beyond the peak itself, the guidance maps the full seasonal period, starting from staging early holiday inbound in September to reverse logistics in January, where many retailers hold 5 to 10 trailers per store to absorb returns, donation cycles, and clearance overflow. These strategies are broken out by site type, covering distribution centers, store sites, reverse logistics yards, and donation networks, and provides a clear Q4 action checklist retailers can use to prepare for their peak season.

The full Retail Playbook is available for download at warehouseonwheels.com/resources/retail-secrets-playbook/.

About Warehouse on Wheels

Warehouse on Wheels (WOW) is the largest independent storage-trailer rental network in North America, operating 37 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. WOW provides flexible, on-demand storage capacity to manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and third-party logistics providers, helping shippers absorb seasonality, manage inventory swings, and respond to supply-chain shocks without the long-term commitment of fixed warehousing. Founded in 2017, the company's operating companies have served their customers for over 30 years. Warehouse on Wheels is headquartered in Crestview Hills, Kentucky.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Michelle Williams

LeadCoverage, on behalf of Warehouse on Wheels

...