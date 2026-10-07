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Operational Technology Security Market Forecasts Growth From $27.39B (2026) To $58.94B By 2031, Profiling Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Siemens, Honeywell & 35 Other Key Players


2026-10-07 10:05:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 455-Page Report Shows Identity & Access Management Growing Fastest as Ransomware, IT-OT Convergence and Regulatory Mandates Drive Industrial Cybersecurity Investment

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com has added "Operational Technology Security Market by Solution, Service, Deployment Mode - Global Forecast to 2031", a 455-page report released in May 2026 to its offering.

The report forecasts that the global operational technology (OT) security market will grow from $27.39 billion in 2026 to $58.94 billion by 2031.

Key Facts

  • Market value (2026): $27.39 billion
  • Market forecast (2031): $58.94 billion
  • Fastest-growing solution: identity & access management (IAM)
  • Largest solution segment: asset discovery & management
  • Leading deployment mode (2026): on-premises
  • Largest vertical: manufacturing
  • Leading region: North America, with Asia-Pacific growing fastest
  • Companies profiled: 40

Market Drivers

Industrial control systems face growing exposure to cyber threats as manufacturers, utilities, and critical infrastructure operators speed up digital transformation. Connected OT assets, remote engineering access, and industrial IoT deployments are widening vulnerabilities in legacy SCADA and ICS environments, which were not designed with built-in cybersecurity controls.

The report identifies four main drivers:

  • rising cyberattack frequency and sophistication
  • regulatory mandates requiring standardised OT cybersecurity frameworks
  • IT-OT convergence expanding attack surfaces
  • the need for real-time visibility and asset discovery

Ransomware attacks aimed at causing production downtime are pushing organisations to invest in industrial visibility, anomaly detection, network segmentation, and secure access.

Challenges and Opportunities

The report names several restraints and challenges:

  • high deployment and lifecycle costs
  • interoperability issues across multi-vendor environments
  • the risk of operational disruption during implementation
  • a shortage of skilled IT-OT cybersecurity professionals

Opportunities include AI and machine learning for anomaly detection, cloud-based OT security platforms, managed OT security services, and zero trust architectures for OT environments.

Segment Analysis

IAM is expected to post the highest growth among solutions. Industrial organisations are adopting it to secure operator credentials, privileged accounts, third-party vendor access, and remote maintenance across ICS and SCADA networks.

On-premises deployment leads in 2026, driven by needs for direct control, low-latency monitoring, and data sovereignty in energy, manufacturing, utilities, and oil and gas. SMEs are expected to grow faster than large enterprises as smaller industrial firms adopt connected production systems with limited in-house cybersecurity expertise.

Among services, consulting & integration holds the largest share, while incident response is expected to grow fastest.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles 40 companies, including:

  • Cisco, Tenable, Microsoft, Forcepoint, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet
  • Check Point, Zscaler, Claroty, Dragos, Nozomi Networks, Armis, and Darktrace
  • Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and ABB

Case studies include BW Offshore's deployment of the Claroty platform, Koch Industries' use of Dragos, and Nozomi Networks' work securing Enel Group's global energy operations.

Report Scope

The report segments the market as follows:

  • Solution: SIEM, asset discovery & management, network security, vulnerability management, IAM, data security
  • Service: consulting & integration, support & maintenance, training & development, incident response, managed services
  • Deployment mode: cloud, on-premises
  • Organisation size: SMEs, large enterprises
  • Vertical: transportation & logistics, manufacturing, energy & power, oil & gas
  • Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America

It also covers the impact of 2025 US tariffs, patent analysis, pricing analysis, and company evaluation matrices

Companies Featured

  • Cisco
  • Tenable
  • Microsoft
  • Forcepoint
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Fortinet
  • Forescout
  • Seceon
  • Seclab
  • Check Point
  • Broadcom
  • Trellix
  • Qualys
  • Zscaler
  • Claroty
  • Dragos
  • Nozomi Networks (Mitsubishi Electric)
  • Armis (Service Now)
  • Beyondtrust
  • Rapid7
  • Sophos
  • Tripwire
  • Radiflow
  • Kaspersky
  • Sentinelone
  • Thales
  • Darktrace
  • Honeywell
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • Abb
  • Tosi
  • Rhebo
  • Shield-Iot
  • Cydome
  • Ordr
  • Runzero
  • Siga Ot Solutions
  • Waterfall Security
  • Opswat

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

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