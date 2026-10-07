Operational Technology Security Market Forecasts Growth From $27.39B (2026) To $58.94B By 2031, Profiling Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Siemens, Honeywell & 35 Other Key Players

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 455-Page Report Shows Identity & Access Management Growing Fastest as Ransomware, IT-OT Convergence and Regulatory Mandates Drive Industrial Cybersecurity Investment

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com has added "Operational Technology Security Market by Solution, Service, Deployment Mode - Global Forecast to 2031", a 455-page report released in May 2026 to its offering.

The report forecasts that the global operational technology (OT) security market will grow from $27.39 billion in 2026 to $58.94 billion by 2031.

Key Facts



Market value (2026): $27.39 billion

Market forecast (2031): $58.94 billion

Fastest-growing solution: identity & access management (IAM)

Largest solution segment: asset discovery & management

Leading deployment mode (2026): on-premises

Largest vertical: manufacturing

Leading region: North America, with Asia-Pacific growing fastest Companies profiled: 40

Market Drivers

Industrial control systems face growing exposure to cyber threats as manufacturers, utilities, and critical infrastructure operators speed up digital transformation. Connected OT assets, remote engineering access, and industrial IoT deployments are widening vulnerabilities in legacy SCADA and ICS environments, which were not designed with built-in cybersecurity controls.

The report identifies four main drivers:



rising cyberattack frequency and sophistication

regulatory mandates requiring standardised OT cybersecurity frameworks

IT-OT convergence expanding attack surfaces the need for real-time visibility and asset discovery

Ransomware attacks aimed at causing production downtime are pushing organisations to invest in industrial visibility, anomaly detection, network segmentation, and secure access.

Challenges and Opportunities

The report names several restraints and challenges:



high deployment and lifecycle costs

interoperability issues across multi-vendor environments

the risk of operational disruption during implementation a shortage of skilled IT-OT cybersecurity professionals

Opportunities include AI and machine learning for anomaly detection, cloud-based OT security platforms, managed OT security services, and zero trust architectures for OT environments.

Segment Analysis

IAM is expected to post the highest growth among solutions. Industrial organisations are adopting it to secure operator credentials, privileged accounts, third-party vendor access, and remote maintenance across ICS and SCADA networks.

On-premises deployment leads in 2026, driven by needs for direct control, low-latency monitoring, and data sovereignty in energy, manufacturing, utilities, and oil and gas. SMEs are expected to grow faster than large enterprises as smaller industrial firms adopt connected production systems with limited in-house cybersecurity expertise.

Among services, consulting & integration holds the largest share, while incident response is expected to grow fastest.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles 40 companies, including:



Cisco, Tenable, Microsoft, Forcepoint, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet

Check Point, Zscaler, Claroty, Dragos, Nozomi Networks, Armis, and Darktrace Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and ABB

Case studies include BW Offshore's deployment of the Claroty platform, Koch Industries' use of Dragos, and Nozomi Networks' work securing Enel Group's global energy operations.

Report Scope

The report segments the market as follows:



Solution: SIEM, asset discovery & management, network security, vulnerability management, IAM, data security

Service: consulting & integration, support & maintenance, training & development, incident response, managed services

Deployment mode: cloud, on-premises

Organisation size: SMEs, large enterprises

Vertical: transportation & logistics, manufacturing, energy & power, oil & gas Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America

It also covers the impact of 2025 US tariffs, patent analysis, pricing analysis, and company evaluation matrices

Companies Featured



Cisco

Tenable

Microsoft

Forcepoint

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

Forescout

Seceon

Seclab

Check Point

Broadcom

Trellix

Qualys

Zscaler

Claroty

Dragos

Nozomi Networks (Mitsubishi Electric)

Armis (Service Now)

Beyondtrust

Rapid7

Sophos

Tripwire

Radiflow

Kaspersky

Sentinelone

Thales

Darktrace

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Abb

Tosi

Rhebo

Shield-Iot

Cydome

Ordr

Runzero

Siga Ot Solutions

Waterfall Security Opswat

For more information about this report visit

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