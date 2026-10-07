Operational Technology Security Market Forecasts Growth From $27.39B (2026) To $58.94B By 2031, Profiling Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Siemens, Honeywell & 35 Other Key Players
Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com has added "Operational Technology Security Market by Solution, Service, Deployment Mode - Global Forecast to 2031", a 455-page report released in May 2026 to its offering.
The report forecasts that the global operational technology (OT) security market will grow from $27.39 billion in 2026 to $58.94 billion by 2031.
Key Facts
- Market value (2026): $27.39 billion Market forecast (2031): $58.94 billion Fastest-growing solution: identity & access management (IAM) Largest solution segment: asset discovery & management Leading deployment mode (2026): on-premises Largest vertical: manufacturing Leading region: North America, with Asia-Pacific growing fastest Companies profiled: 40
Market Drivers
Industrial control systems face growing exposure to cyber threats as manufacturers, utilities, and critical infrastructure operators speed up digital transformation. Connected OT assets, remote engineering access, and industrial IoT deployments are widening vulnerabilities in legacy SCADA and ICS environments, which were not designed with built-in cybersecurity controls.
The report identifies four main drivers:
- rising cyberattack frequency and sophistication regulatory mandates requiring standardised OT cybersecurity frameworks IT-OT convergence expanding attack surfaces the need for real-time visibility and asset discovery
Ransomware attacks aimed at causing production downtime are pushing organisations to invest in industrial visibility, anomaly detection, network segmentation, and secure access.
Challenges and Opportunities
The report names several restraints and challenges:
- high deployment and lifecycle costs interoperability issues across multi-vendor environments the risk of operational disruption during implementation a shortage of skilled IT-OT cybersecurity professionals
Opportunities include AI and machine learning for anomaly detection, cloud-based OT security platforms, managed OT security services, and zero trust architectures for OT environments.
Segment Analysis
IAM is expected to post the highest growth among solutions. Industrial organisations are adopting it to secure operator credentials, privileged accounts, third-party vendor access, and remote maintenance across ICS and SCADA networks.
On-premises deployment leads in 2026, driven by needs for direct control, low-latency monitoring, and data sovereignty in energy, manufacturing, utilities, and oil and gas. SMEs are expected to grow faster than large enterprises as smaller industrial firms adopt connected production systems with limited in-house cybersecurity expertise.
Among services, consulting & integration holds the largest share, while incident response is expected to grow fastest.
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles 40 companies, including:
- Cisco, Tenable, Microsoft, Forcepoint, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet Check Point, Zscaler, Claroty, Dragos, Nozomi Networks, Armis, and Darktrace Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and ABB
Case studies include BW Offshore's deployment of the Claroty platform, Koch Industries' use of Dragos, and Nozomi Networks' work securing Enel Group's global energy operations.
Report Scope
The report segments the market as follows:
- Solution: SIEM, asset discovery & management, network security, vulnerability management, IAM, data security Service: consulting & integration, support & maintenance, training & development, incident response, managed services Deployment mode: cloud, on-premises Organisation size: SMEs, large enterprises Vertical: transportation & logistics, manufacturing, energy & power, oil & gas Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America
It also covers the impact of 2025 US tariffs, patent analysis, pricing analysis, and company evaluation matrices
Companies Featured
- Cisco Tenable Microsoft Forcepoint Palo Alto Networks Fortinet Forescout Seceon Seclab Check Point Broadcom Trellix Qualys Zscaler Claroty Dragos Nozomi Networks (Mitsubishi Electric) Armis (Service Now) Beyondtrust Rapid7 Sophos Tripwire Radiflow Kaspersky Sentinelone Thales Darktrace Honeywell Schneider Electric Siemens Abb Tosi Rhebo Shield-Iot Cydome Ordr Runzero Siga Ot Solutions Waterfall Security Opswat
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