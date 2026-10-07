2026 Takes A Promising Turn In The Fight Against Cancer As Five Advances Offer New Hope

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NeOnc's encouraging brain-cancer survival findings join developments from Revolution Medicines, Moderna and Merck, Johnson & Johnson, and Genmab and AbbVie

DENVER, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (

A series of developments reported during 2026 is providing new reasons for hope. From an approved treatment for advanced pancreatic cancer to personalized cancer immunotherapy and encouraging survival observations in recurrent brain cancer, publicly traded companies are advancing different approaches to some of medicine's most difficult challenges. These developments span different levels of clinical evidence, from exploratory Phase 2 findings to randomized Phase 3 results and an FDA approval. SEC

24/7 Market News highlights five advances worth following as the year moves into its final quarter, beginning with NeOnc Technologies Holdings and its work in a particularly difficult treatment setting: aggressive brain cancer that has returned after previous therapy.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: NTHI): Encouraging Survival Findings Where Better Options Are Urgently Needed

NeOnc stands out in this group for the challenge it is confronting. Recurrent high-grade brain cancer remains an exceptionally difficult treatment setting. The National Cancer Institute notes that recurrent central nervous system tumors are rarely curable, underscoring the importance of developing additional treatment options. Cancer.gov

On August 12, NeOnc reported that patients in its 24-patient Phase 2a study of intranasal NEO100 achieved a median overall survival of 26.09 months. Estimated survival was 60.9% at 12 months and 54.1% at 24 months. Importantly, survival was measured from the first treatment dose following recurrence-not from the original diagnosis. The study involved patients with recurrent or progressive Grade III and Grade IV IDH1-mutant glioma. SEC

The treatment approach is also distinctive. NEO100 is administered intranasally by patients at home and is designed to reach the brain through pathways that bypass the blood-brain barrier, a major obstacle in brain-cancer drug delivery. NeOnc reported predominantly low-grade adverse events and no major toxicities in the cohort. SEC

These findings represent an encouraging survival signal, not a randomized demonstration of improved survival. The study had no concurrent control group, and progression-free-survival findings varied by assessment method, reaching statistical significance against the historical benchmark under RANO 2.0 but not under the original protocol-specified criteria. NeOnc has outlined plans to discuss a registrational development pathway with the FDA. SEC

For a disease setting where treatment options are limited, the combination of observed survival, reported tolerability and an at-home delivery approach makes NEO100 a development worth following as further clinical evaluation proceeds. Cancer.gov

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ): A Pancreatic-Cancer Advance That Has Already Reached Approval

Revolution Medicines delivered one of the year's clearest examples of clinical progress translating into an available treatment. On August 26, the FDA approved Rasonque, or daraxonrasib, a targeted therapy for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Revolution Medicines

In a randomized study involving 500 previously treated patients, median overall survival reached 13.2 months with Rasonque versus 6.7 months with standard chemotherapy. Unlike an uncontrolled survival observation, this result established a benefit against a treatment comparator within the same trial. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The approval is particularly meaningful in pancreatic cancer, where aggressive disease, late detection and historically limited treatment options have contributed to poor outcomes. It also provides a concrete example of what successful clinical development can accomplish: moving a promising approach from research into patient care. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Merck (NYSE: MRK): Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy Reaches a Phase 3 Milestone

Moderna and Merck reported a different kind of advance on August 19: positive Phase 3 results for intismeran autogene, an individualized mRNA-based cancer therapy, combined with Keytruda.

The INTerpath-001 trial demonstrated statistically significant improvements in recurrence-free survival and distant-metastasis-free survival compared with Keytruda alone in patients whose high-risk melanoma had been surgically removed. According to the companies, this was the first positive Phase 3 result for an individualized neoantigen therapy and an mRNA-based cancer treatment. Merck.com

The approach is designed around the characteristics of an individual patient's tumor. Its promise is not a universal vaccine against cancer, but a more personalized immune response to the disease. Overall-survival follow-up continues, while the companies plan to engage regulators regarding potential submissions. Merck.com

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ): Dual-Target Immunotherapy Delivers Substantial Myeloma Results

On July 23, Johnson & Johnson reported that combining Tecvayli and Talvey in the Phase 3 MonumenTAL-6 trial reduced the relative risk of disease progression or death by 89%, and the relative risk of death by 62%, compared with the study's standard-treatment options.

The trial involved patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who had received one to four prior treatment lines. The combination targets two different proteins associated with myeloma cells, BCMA and GPRC5D, directing immune activity against the disease through complementary targets. JNJ.com

The investigational combination's improvements in both disease control and overall survival support the potential to bring this dual-target approach earlier into treatment. The reported percentages describe relative reductions in risk, not percentages of patients cured. JNJ.com

Genmab (NASDAQ) and AbbVie (NYSE): New Hope in First-Line Aggressive Lymphoma

The momentum continued into October. On October 5, Genmab and AbbVie announced that adding epcoritamab to the standard R-CHOP regimen reduced the relative risk of progression or death by 51% in the Phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-2 trial.

The reported result applied to newly diagnosed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma patients with International Prognostic Index scores of 2–5. Its importance lies in the possibility of improving treatment at the outset, rather than waiting until the disease returns. AbbVie News Center

The combination remains investigational. The companies plan regulatory discussions and presentation of the findings at a future medical meeting, making this another development to follow beyond its initial announcement. AbbVie News Center

Taken together, these developments offer reasons for optimism without suggesting that every clinical question has been answered. An approved therapy, positive randomized trials and an early survival signal occupy different positions along the development path. Their shared importance is the effort to improve outcomes where existing treatments remain insufficient.

For NeOnc, the coming months also include a confirmed November 17, 2026, FDA End-of-Phase 1 meeting for its separate NEO212 program, covering proposed clinical-development plans and the evidence needed for a potential future marketing application. That meeting is distinct from NEO100's development discussions and does not itself establish an agreed approval pathway. SEC

The hopeful turn in 2026 is not that cancer has been solved. It is that several approaches are producing evidence worth advancing-and, in some cases, treatments patients can already receive.

For patients and families, the ultimate significance is not a company's size or stock symbol. It is the possibility of more birthdays, more ordinary days, and more time together.

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