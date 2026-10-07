Sands Investment Group Expands Brokerage Services To Mid-Atlantic Region

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New office in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia office expands national commercial real estate advisory firm's investment sales presence across Washington, Maryland and Virginia

Key Facts (At-a-Glance):



Expansion: Sands Investment Group (SIG), a national commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in investment sales, has expanded its brokerage services into the Mid-Atlantic with a new office at 215 S. Payne St. in Alexandria, Virginia. The office gives SIG a stronger foothold in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington-Baltimore corridor.

Market Opportunity: SIG sees increasing demand for investment sales expertise across single and multi-tenant retail, shopping centers, industrial, medical office and other commercial property types as population and business growth continue across Northern Virginia, suburban Maryland and key Virginia markets including Richmond, Fredericksburg and Norfolk. Team & Growth: The office launches with three veteran advisors, Gilbert Trout, Brent Collier and Cliff Roberts, whose combined backgrounds span investment sales, leasing, development, ownership and advisory work. The expansion is part of SIG's broader strategy to enter markets where established client relationships, strong commercial real estate activity and high-caliber advisory talent intersect.



ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sands Investment Group (SIG), a full-service commercial real estate advisory firm, today announced the launch of its Mid-Atlantic office located at 215 S. Payne St., in Alexandria, Va.

The Old Town Alexandria office gives SIG a stronger foothold in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington-Baltimore corridor while extending the firm's reach into nearby growth markets. The expansion comes as the Mid-Atlantic continues to add population and deepen its commercial real estate base. According to HUD's 1Q 2026 Mid-Atlantic Regional Report, the region added approximately 105,000 residents from 2024 to 2025, with Virginia posting the region's largest numerical gain at more than 60,000 new residents.

“The Mid-Atlantic market continues to benefit from population growth, a highly educated workforce and a dynamic business environment, all of which are creating compelling opportunities for commercial real estate investors,” said Gilbert Trout, vice president and investment advisor operating out of SIG's Mid-Atlantic office.“Across multiple asset classes, we see significant potential to bring SIG's commercial real estate investment sales expertise and national platform to the region while providing owners and investors with the local market knowledge and trusted advisory they need to execute their real estate strategies.”

The region offers a strong long-term talent pipeline, supported by major universities, a highly educated workforce and an active commercial real estate ecosystem. The new office provides local expertise backed by SIG's national network of advisors, specialized asset-class knowledge, market intelligence and technology, and relationships with buyers, sellers and capital sources across the country.

As population and business growth continue across Northern Virginia, suburban Maryland and key Virginia markets including Richmond, Fredericksburg and Norfolk, SIG sees increasing demand for investment sales expertise across single and multi-tenant retail, shopping centers, industrial, medical office and other commercial property types that support expanding communities.

“The opportunity is not only to expand SIG's presence in the Mid-Atlantic, but to give experienced advisors in this region a national platform that broadens what they can do for their clients,” said Brent Collier, senior investment advisor in SIG's Mid-Atlantic office.“This market has deep relationships, sophisticated owners and strong advisory talent. By combining that local foundation with SIG's national reach, we can create more opportunities for clients and advisors alike.”

The office launches with three veteran advisors, Gilbert Trout, Brent Collier and Cliff Roberts, whose combined backgrounds span investment sales, leasing, development, ownership and advisory work. The team brings a collective 50 years of experience serving several asset classes, such as retail, industrial, life sciences, education, medical office and multifamily throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

The expansion is part of SIG's broader strategy to enter markets where established client relationships, strong commercial real estate activity and high-caliber advisory talent intersect. Over time, SIG aims to build the Mid-Atlantic office into one of its mature regional hubs.

To learn more about SIG's new Mid-Atlantic office and services, visit sandsig.com.

Sands Investment Group (SIG) is a South Carolina-based full service commercial real estate advisory that specializes in the buying and selling of investment properties nationwide. With a client-first approach, SIG has closed more than 6,200 transactions worth over $12 billion in value since its founding in 2009. With 11 offices across the nation, SIG is known for its deep market expertise, collaborative culture, and commitment to developing the next generation of commercial real estate leaders. | sandsig.com

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