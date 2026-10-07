Sweepburger Publishes Account Registration And Verification Requirements

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winfield LLC today published the account registration and verification requirements for SweepBurger.com, its diner-themed online sweepstakes casino launched on September 14, 2026. Registration will be free of charge and requires no purchase.

To create an account, applicants will provide a full legal name, date of birth, email address, and state of residence. Accounts are limited to one per person. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, or the minimum age required in their state, and must be legal residents of a state where the platform operates; residents of excluded states cannot register.

Before any prize redemption, players must complete identity verification, which may include a government-issued photo ID and proof of address. Verification exists to confirm age, residency, and account ownership, and is a standard requirement across US sweepstakes gaming platforms.

"Verification is not an obstacle; it is the mechanism that keeps a sweepstakes platform lawful and fair," said Besiki Kurashvili, Director at Winfield LLC. "We would rather explain the requirements before launch than surprise players after it."

About Winfield LLC: Winfield LLC is the parent company of SweepBurger.com and maintains an office in Toms River, New Jersey.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase does not increase chances of winning. Open to legal residents of eligible US states who are 18 years of age or older, or the minimum age required in their state of residence. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Sweepstakes are subject to the official rules published at SweepBurger.com.

Media Contact:

Besiki Kurashvili,

Director Winfield LLC,

Toms River, New Jersey

Email: ...

Website:

Risk Warning: Investing in casino and related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.

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