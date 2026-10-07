Aibotics And Empulser Position 'Power. Persistence. Autonomy.' Strategy As Pentagon Accelerates Autonomous Warfare Capabilities

Intelligence alone is not enough as autonomous systems move from experimentation toward persistent real-world deployment. Autonomous systems also need power, endurance, resilience, and infrastructure.

MIAMI, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBotics, Inc. (OTCID: AIBT) (“AIBotics” or the“Company”) today highlighted the growing strategic importance of power, endurance and infrastructure for autonomous systems following the U.S. Department of Defense's announcement of plans to establish a new Autonomous Warfare Command focused on accelerating autonomous and robotic capabilities across the U.S. military. As previously announced, AIBotics has entered into an Exchange Agreement to acquire Empulser Enterprises LLC (“Empulser”), a U.S. defense-technology company developing wireless power and autonomous-system technologies, subject to customary closing conditions.

In his inaugural“State of the Force” address, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced plans to establish a new four-star Autonomous Warfare Command to accelerate the development and fielding of autonomous and semi-autonomous systems across the U.S. military. He also unveiled Project Agincourt, an interim initiative designed to bring military operators and technology entrepreneurs together to speed development and adaptation of AI- and drone-enabled capabilities.

The initiatives reflect an accelerating Department of Defense emphasis on unmanned systems, artificial intelligence and autonomy across aerial, maritime and ground operations. Separately, the Pentagon also announced an initiative to strengthen the ability of military installations to generate and maintain resilient power independently of vulnerable public grids.

For AIBotics and Empulser, these developments highlight a broader challenge they believe will become increasingly important as autonomous systems move from experimentation toward persistent real-world deployment: intelligence alone is not enough. Autonomous systems also need power, endurance, resilience, and infrastructure.

Power. Persistence. Autonomy.

Empulser is developing a U.S.-focused defense and dual-use technology platform around wireless power, autonomous systems, unmanned technologies, and supporting infrastructure.

Its development strategy is focused on technologies intended to improve the endurance, deployment, and coordination of autonomous platforms across defense, government, critical-infrastructure, and commercial applications.

The company's long-term technology thesis is centered on three interconnected requirements:

Power. Autonomous platforms require reliable energy systems capable of supporting operations beyond conventional manual charging cycles.Persistence. Extending the time autonomous systems can remain operational can increase their usefulness across surveillance, inspection, logistics, security, and other applications.Autonomy. AI-enabled systems become increasingly valuable as they can perform missions with progressively less human intervention while coordinating with other machines and infrastructure.

Empulser's technology roadmap includes wireless-power systems, charging infrastructure, autonomous aerial and ground platforms, AI-enabled fleet coordination and related technologies intended to support more persistent unmanned operations. The company's investor materials describe a modular architecture spanning energy, infrastructure, intelligence, platforms and software.

Patrick Tsang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Empulser and Strategic Advisor to AIBotics, said,“The acceleration of autonomous systems across defense makes the power and persistence problem increasingly important. Building a more capable drone or robot is only part of the equation. If autonomous machines are going to operate for longer periods, across more demanding environments and with less human intervention, they will need an infrastructure layer capable of supporting them.” Mr. Tsang continued,“That is the challenge Empulser is being built around. Our ambition is to combine wireless power, autonomous systems and enabling technologies to increase the persistence and effectiveness of unmanned platforms. Ultimately, we want to help move the industry toward a future where flight time and battery endurance become less significant constraints on autonomous operations.”

Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of AIBotics, commented,“The direction of the autonomous-systems market is becoming increasingly clear. Artificial intelligence is moving from software into machines operating in the physical world, and those machines need power, communications, coordination and infrastructure. Empulser's focus on power and persistence gives AIBotics exposure to an important layer of that emerging ecosystem.”

Mr. Tsang added,“AI gives machines intelligence. Power gives them persistence. Infrastructure enables autonomy at scale. The Pentagon's growing focus on autonomous warfare capabilities and resilient power infrastructure underscores how closely those two challenges are converging. That intersection, power, persistence and autonomy, is exactly where I believe Empulser's strategy becomes most compelling.”

From Intelligent Machines to Persistent Autonomous Systems

The Department of Defense's evolving autonomy strategy encompasses more than drones. Current military initiatives include autonomous aircraft, unmanned maritime platforms, AI-enabled command-and-control systems and other robotic capabilities. The Pentagon has said the planned Autonomous Warfare Command is intended to accelerate autonomous capabilities across the joint force.

Empulser similarly views autonomy as a broader systems challenge rather than a single-platform opportunity. The company's development strategy contemplates applications across autonomous aerial systems, unmanned ground vehicles, fleet-management software, wireless charging infrastructure and related defense and dual-use technologies. Potential applications identified by Empulser include persistent surveillance, perimeter security, autonomous inspection, logistics, infrastructure monitoring and coordinated unmanned operations.

Empulser's products and technologies remain in development. Technology performance, testing, validation, certification, customer adoption and commercialization remain subject to successful engineering, financing and execution.

About AIBotics

AIBotics, Inc. is a global technology company building a platform around AI-enabled robotics, autonomous systems and intelligent automation. The Company focuses on applying advanced technologies to real-world environments through strategic partnerships, technology development and international market relationships. AIBotics seeks to identify, develop, implement, and scale solutions that improve how machines operate, automate business processes, and extend the practical application of artificial intelligence into the physical world. Through a scalable, partnership-driven model, AIBotics is building a diversified robotics and autonomous-systems platform designed to support commercial, industrial and other mission-driven applications across global markets. For more information on AIBotics, visit

About Empulser Enterprises LLC

Empulser Enterprises LLC is a U.S.-focused defense and dual-use technology company developing a platform around wireless power, autonomous systems, unmanned technologies, and supporting infrastructure. Empulser's development strategy is focused on technologies intended to improve the endurance, deployment, and coordination of autonomous platforms across defense, government, critical-infrastructure, and commercial applications. Empulser's products and technologies are in development, and future milestones are subject to successful engineering, testing, validation, certification, funding and commercialization. For more information on Empulser, visit .

About Patrick Tsang

Patrick Tsang is an international investor and entrepreneur and Chairman of Tsang Group, a fourth-generation single-family office with interests across technology, real estate and natural resources. He is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Empulser Enterprises LLC, a U.S.-focused defense and dual-use technology company developing technologies around wireless power, autonomous systems and unmanned platforms.

Over more than two decades, Tsang has worked across international investment, capital formation, mergers and acquisitions, corporate development and emerging technology, building relationships across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America. Through his leadership, he was an early-stage investor and strategic advisor to Pulse Evolution, playing a strategic role in its journey through the FaceBank/fuboTV transaction and subsequent NYSE listing during the Covid period. SEC filings subsequently referenced an approximately 300-times return in two years on the investment based on fuboTV's late-2020 share price.

Tsang is a qualified solicitor in England and Wales and Hong Kong and attended Harvard Business School's Owner/President Management (OPM) program. He is the author of The Global Citizen and has been actively involved in philanthropy and international leadership throughout his career, including through the Duke of Edinburgh's World Fellowship, Rotary International and YPO. He was recognized as China Economic Person of the Year during the China Economic Development Forum in 2014.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Empulser; the anticipated structure, timing, closing and benefits of the transaction; the issuance, earning and conversion of Series C Preferred Stock and potential dilution associated with conversion; the achievement and verification of earn-out milestones; any discretionary pre-closing loans by AIBotics to Empulser; the contemplated management transition involving Patrick Tsang; AIBotics' and Empulser's business strategies; technology development, testing, validation, certification and commercialization; intellectual-property development; financing and capital formation; strategic partnerships; government, defense and commercial opportunities; potential customers, contracts and revenue; future acquisitions; and the Company's broader strategy in AI, robotics, autonomous systems and defense and dual-use technology. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, among others, the possibility that the transaction may not close on the anticipated terms or timing, or at all; failure to satisfy or waive closing conditions, including delivery of required audited financial statements and maintenance of required filing status; termination following due diligence, an uncured material breach or a material adverse change; AIBotics' decision not to provide discretionary pre-closing financing or the parties' failure to execute satisfactory loan and security documents; failure to achieve or substantiate earn-out milestones; setoff or cancellation of earn-out consideration; dilution associated with conversion of preferred stock; failure to satisfy the conditions to Patrick Tsang's proposed appointment as Chief Executive Officer and a director; integration risks; development and engineering risks; testing, certification and regulatory requirements; protection of intellectual property; competition; dependence on key personnel and strategic relationships; customer adoption; government procurement processes; and the Company's ability to execute its business plan. Readers should review AIBotics' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Current Report on Form 8-K relating to the Exchange Agreement, for additional information concerning risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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David Kugelman

Atlanta Capital Partners, LLC

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