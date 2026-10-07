Odyssey Global Capital Launches As Boutique AI Engineering Firm With Its Own Product Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The South African firm serves a select group of clients while developing and operating its own portfolio of products.









Official logo of Odyssey Global Capital

NORTHAM, South Africa, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Global Capital today announced its launch as a boutique AI engineering firm, alongside the launch of its new website at odysseyglobalcap.com. The firm designs, builds, and operates AI systems for organizations where reliable performance matters, while deliberately limiting the number of clients it serves.

Odyssey focuses on three areas: machine learning built on clients' own data, AI agents designed to carry out tasks, and custom AI development and advisory services. The firm takes a selective approach to client engagements, with senior team members directly involved throughout each project. Project scope is agreed upon in writing before development begins, and Odyssey turns down engagements that do not align with its capabilities.

Alongside its client services, Odyssey develops and operates its own portfolio of products. These projects provide opportunities to test and refine its engineering methods across different applications.

The portfolio includes:



CrowdMatch - A community-powered matchmaking platform where people vote on chemistry rather than leaving the matching process entirely to an algorithm. Its public waitlist is open, with a New York launch planned.

SYVIC - A U.S. civic-technology initiative exploring whether AI could ever hold public office. Sign-ups are open.

HelloFriend - A phone-based AI experience designed to let people have conversations without needing an app or account. The project is in progress.

NewsGPT - An AI-powered news platform focused on world news, technology, and business. The project is in progress.

Eavesdrop - A debate platform where AI agents can discuss and argue different positions on a given topic. The project is in progress.

GOD.ai - A brand and merchandise line. VouchPanel - A project currently in progress.



“We keep our client list short on purpose. Every engagement gets senior people from the first call to the last,” said Jennifer Joubert, Co-Founder and Operations Director.“Most firms grow by taking on more clients. We grow by doing more for the few we take on. A client should never have to chase us, wonder who owns their project, or hear about a problem after it has already cost them something. That is the difference between a service and a partner.”

“We ship small and fast, and we're honest about what's working,” said Christopher Engelbrecht, Co-Founder and Director of Technology.“The same discipline runs through our client work - scope written down first, and it has to work outside the demo. A demo is easy. Real users are not. Most AI systems look great on clean examples and fall apart on the first messy real-world input, so we test against the ugly cases on purpose and build in what happens when the model gets it wrong. If it only works on the examples we picked, it doesn't work.”

In addition to developing its own products, Odyssey builds and operates AI systems for a select group of external clients, particularly organizations where implementation challenges can carry significant costs. The firm also selectively backs ventures with its own capital and engineering resources instead of charging a conventional development fee.

About Odyssey Global Capital

Odyssey Global Capital (Pty) Ltd is a boutique AI engineering firm serving a select number of clients worldwide. The company designs, builds, and operates AI systems and develops its own portfolio of products. For more information, visit odysseyglobalcap.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Joubert

Co-Founder and Operations Director

Email:...

Phone: +27 82 321 6095

Odyssey Global Capital (Pty) Ltd

Plot 13, Wildebeeslaagte

Northam, Limpopo 0360

South Africa

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/odyssey-global-capital

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at