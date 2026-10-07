Glossol Adds Mentorship Program For Startups Running Crowdfunding Campaigns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founders using the company's crowdfunding fulfillment service now receive guidance on campaign development, financial strategy, and planning at no extra charge









Glossol's crowdfunding-to-fulfillment process with mentorship support.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Shift Solutions, LLC, the operator of Glossol, a fulfillment platform for growing ecommerce and distribution businesses, has launched a mentorship program for startups running crowdfunding campaigns. The program is included at no extra charge for founders using the company's crowdfunding fulfillment service and covers campaign development, financial strategy, and overall planning.

Glossol said the program is launching as startups plan fourth-quarter campaigns timed to the holiday season, when the period between a campaign closing and the first orders shipping can leave limited room for operational and financial planning.

Platforms such as Kickstarter and Indiegogo have given startups new ways to reach backers and fund product ideas. Turning that funding into a delivered product requires additional planning. First-time founders may need to manage campaign strategy, budgeting, and fulfillment planning at the same time, with fulfillment costs potentially becoming a significant consideration after a campaign succeeds.

Each participating startup is paired with a dedicated mentor, with the number of sessions agreed upon during onboarding based on the campaign's size and needs. Sessions cover topics including setting realistic funding goals, structuring reward tiers, and developing a financial plan that accounts for fulfillment costs. The program is designed to run alongside the operational side of a launch rather than replace it.

“Crowdfunding platforms have done the hard work of connecting founders with backers,” said Allen Waxman, CEO of Glossol.“Our job is what happens next: turning that funding into a real, fulfilled product. Most founders are figuring out strategy and fulfillment logistics at the same time, and this gives them support on the strategy side too.”

The mentorship program is available now to startups using Glossol's crowdfunding fulfillment service. More information is available on the company's website.

About Glossol

Glossol, operated by Global Shift Solutions, LLC, is a fulfillment platform for ecommerce and distribution businesses. It offers distributed warehousing, cloud-based order processing, and crowdfunding fulfillment, supporting brands from their first campaign launch through established multi-channel operations.

Media Contact:

Mark A Burton

Global Shift Solutions, LLC

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at