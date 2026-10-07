Gray Media Stations To Simulcast 15 Minnesota Timberwolves Games Free Over-The-Air

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Agreement with TEGNA and DAZN Expands Television Access for Basketball Fans

ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media today announced a distribution agreement with TEGNA and DAZN to simulcast 15 Minnesota Timberwolves games free over-the-air across four television markets in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Under the agreement, Gray stations will broadcast the games to viewers in Rochester, Duluth, and Mankato, Minnesota, as well as La Crosse-Eau Claire, Wisconsin. TEGNA's KARE 11 is leading distribution of the package as the broadcast partner in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

In Rochester, Duluth, and Mankato, the games will air primarily on the North Star Sports & Entertainment Network via digital broadcast channels KXLT 47.2 (Rochester), KBJR 6.3 (Duluth), and KEYC 7.3 (Mankato). In the La Crosse-Eau Claire market, broadcasts will air on CW affiliate WECX 14.1. Select games in each market will also air on Gray's primary ABC, NBC, CBS, or Fox affiliates.

All Minnesota Timberwolves games (excluding national blackouts) are available on the DAZN app or at DAZN.com/Timberwolves.

“This partnership underscores our ongoing commitment to deliver premium live sports directly to local fans free over-the-air,” said Sandy Breland, Gray's Chief Operating Officer.“We look forward to expanding Timberwolves coverage across our stations in Minnesota and Wisconsin throughout the upcoming season.”

The current 15-game Timberwolves broadcast schedule includes (all times Central):

. Wednesday, October 28 vs. Golden State Warriors (7:00 p.m.)

. Friday, October 30 vs. LA Clippers (7:00 p.m.)

. Friday, November 6 at New Orleans Pelicans (7:00 p.m.)

. Thursday, November 12 vs. Dallas Mavericks (7:00 p.m.)

. Friday, December 18 vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7:00 p.m.)

. Monday, December 21 vs. Phoenix Suns (7:00 p.m.)

. Thursday, December 31 vs. Denver Nuggets (3:00 p.m.)

. Thursday, January 7 at Toronto Raptors (6:30 p.m.)

. Thursday, January 14 at Chicago Bulls (7:00 p.m.)

. Friday, January 22 at San Antonio Spurs (8:30 p.m.)

. Friday, January 29 vs. Charlotte Hornets (8:30 p.m.)

. Sunday, February 7 vs. Utah Jazz (2:30 p.m.)

. Thursday, March 18 at Utah Jazz (8:00 p.m.)

. Friday, March 26 vs. Orlando Magic (7:00 p.m.)

. Friday, April 9 at Los Angeles Lakers (9:00 p.m.)

The schedule remains subject to change. Viewers should check local station listings for specific channel assignments and the most up-to-date schedules.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. We serve 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

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