Omatic Introduces The Omatic Summit, Its First-Ever Digital Event Built For The People Who Manage Nonprofit Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The free two-day virtual event on November 4–5 will feature a product vision keynote from newly appointed Chief Product and Technology Officer Blane Warrene and celebrate the inaugural Omatic Database Champions

Mt. Pleasant, SC, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omatic Software, the leader in integration and data management for nonprofits, today announced the Omatic Summit, the company's first-ever digital summit, taking place November 4–5, 2026. Themed "Discover What's Possible with Trustworthy Data," the free event is built for the nonprofit professionals who maintain organizational data and are interested in elevating the importance of data and using it to support greater mission impact. The event is designed to help professionals make a shift from keeping up with data to leading with it because it's trusted, governed, and secure.

Over two days, attendees will hear real stories from peers who have modernized their data practices, learn what a clean, connected, and trustworthy data foundation makes possible, and gain practical guidance they can put to work right away.

Each day opens with a keynote address, then attendees can opt into concurrent sessions organized around three tracks: product and modernization, finance and risk, and stories of customer success. The event will also feature perspectives from Omatic's technology partners and consultants, with a panel planned on data hygiene in the age of AI.

The Omatic Summit is free to attend. Registration is open now at

"Our customers are the heroes of the nonprofit world. They are the people who work with data every day so their organizations can advance their missions and make a bigger difference in communities," said Brian Alster, CEO of Omatic Software. "The Omatic Summit is our way of championing these professionals and providing resources to help them do their vital work with greater confidence and leadership in the face of change."

The Summit is open to database administrators, development and fundraising operations leaders, marketing and data teams, IT and operations leaders, donor relations professionals, and any nonprofit professionals interested in getting more from their tech stack.

Sharing the Vision for a Product Roadmap that Supports Data Trust

The Omatic Summit will be a time to hear from Blane Warrene, who joined Omatic as Chief Product and Technology Officer in August 2026. Warrene will deliver the second day keynote, sharing his vision for the future of Omatic's platform and what's ahead for the nonprofits that rely on it.



"Nonprofit data teams deserve technology that works as hard as they do," said Warrene. "I'm excited to share where we're taking Omatic's product and how we'll help organizations spend less time wrestling with their data and more time using it to support their missions."

Celebrating the Inaugural Omatic Database Champions

The first day of the conference will close with a celebration of the first-ever Omatic Database Champions, recognized across four categories including Change Maker of the Year, Transformation Leader of the Year, Data Steward of the Year, and Mission Impact Driver of the Year. Award recipients will share their stories and give practical advice for improving data integrity.

About Omatic Software

Omatic is the leading integration and data management platform purpose-built for nonprofits. For more than 20 years, Omatic has helped thousands of organizations unify their systems and trust their data, giving every team the confidence to focus on what matters most: their mission. Learn more at omaticsoftware.com.

Press Inquiries

Mary Garcia

mary.garcia [at] omaticsoftware.com



75 Port City Landing, Suite 310 Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464