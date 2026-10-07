MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founded by a senior professional from a major Silicon Valley technology company, Sourcelift gets brands named and cited in the answers of major AI assistants and AI search overviews, and has analyzed how those engines treat more than 200 brands.

New York, NY, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sourcelift, a generative engine optimization firm that helps brands get named, cited and linked in AI-generated answers, today released its Sourcelift AI Shelf Index (Holiday 2026), analyzing how an AI assistant cites sources in response to common US holiday gift questions. The index put 40 common US holiday gift questions to an AI assistant on October 5, 2026, and found that a third of the websites the assistant cited had been registered in the previous 12 months, according to public domain records. It also found that 26 of the 36 answers with sources, or 72%, did not cite a single brand's own website. Sourcelift says the findings show that companies leading their categories in traditional search are not always the ones AI assistants recommend.







The 66 websites an AI assistant cited across 40 common US holiday gift questions, by type. Source: Sourcelift AI Shelf Index (Holiday 2026).

A second assessment found the same gap in a different category. A US software company on the first page of traditional search for its main keyword was named in only 2 of 10 answers from major AI assistants and AI search overviews. It had invested in classic SEO and backlinks, but it was missing from the sources those engines cite.

In a separate Sourcelift test of 80 AI answers checked against their primary sources, answers in Spanish linked to a source half as often as answers to the same questions in English, a gap that matters for any brand that sells in Spanish.

"Large brands have spent two decades learning how traditional search ranks pages, and much of that work still matters. But an AI assistant does not return a list of links. It writes one answer from a small set of sources and names the brands those sources support. A company can lead its category in search and still be absent from that answer. Our job is to show exactly where a brand is missing, why, and what it will take to become the name the assistant gives," said Tony G., founder of Sourcelift.

Sourcelift is a generative engine optimization (GEO) firm. It gets brands named, cited and linked in the answers that major AI assistants and AI search overviews give buyers, in English, Spanish or both. Its founder comes from a major Silicon Valley technology company, and the firm has analyzed more than 200 brands across ecommerce, legal tech, health, fintech and SaaS.

Sourcelift's method treats AI visibility as something to measure rather than estimate. Each engagement starts with a locked set of 20 to 40 real buying questions for the brand's category, run across major AI assistants and AI search overviews and repeated every 30 days, with the raw answers delivered alongside the results. Between measurements, Sourcelift works on four areas: how clearly the engines can identify the brand, how easily AI crawlers can read its site, the pages that answer specific buying questions, and the third-party sources the engines already trust in the category. The firm does not promise a first position in any engine, because no agency controls what a model outputs. First citations usually appear between day 60 and day 90.

Brands can request a complimentary AI visibility diagnosis at . It runs a starter set of buying questions across five major AI assistants and AI search overviews and shows where the brand appears, which competitors appear instead and three to five questions the brand can win first. The AI Shelf Index is published at .

About Sourcelift

Sourcelift is a generative engine optimization (GEO) firm. It gets brands named, cited and linked in the answers that major AI assistants and AI search overviews give buyers, in English, Spanish or both, and publishes the Sourcelift AI Shelf Index. Brands can request a complimentary AI visibility diagnosis at



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