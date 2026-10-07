Expanded Madcap Syndicate Intelligent Content Delivery Platform Brings New Level Of AI Analysis, Access And Control

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New MadCap Syndicate version brings AI-driven content visualization, automated content classification at scale, MCP support for easier AI application and agent access, and expanded support for popular enterprise content formats

Denver, CO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadCap Software, Inc., the leader in multi-channel content authoring, management and publishing, backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures, today announced the Fall 2026 release of MadCap Syndicate, an intelligent platform for content delivery, aggregation, and artificial intelligence (AI) enablement. The newest features enrich AI-powered search and analysis, as well as enhanced retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) for AI chatbots and agents.

Organizations worldwide rely on Syndicate to aggregate, manage and deliver corporate content-turning their knowledge silos into a unified, fully indexed, single source of truth. The enterprise-scale, cloud-based platform enables seamless integration with other systems and applications, advanced search and content filtering, enhanced analytics, role-based permissions and content governance, and robust compliance. The Fall 2026 release builds on the AI capabilities introduced in April 2026, with:



New AI-Driven Content Maps enhance content awareness by letting users visualize the semantic relationships between different pieces of content.

Expanded, AI-Powered Classification feature adds new AI functionality to improve classification suggestions, support AI readiness, and increase content discoverability.

New Model Context Protocol (MCP) Support enables AI agents and AI applications to leverage the power of Syndicate's semantic content retrieval via a common interface instead of requiring custom integrations. Enhanced Portable Document Format (PDF) Support now enables semantic analysis and RAG retrieval of individual PDF pages.

MadCap Software will host a live webinar on October 21, 2026, Beyond AI Grounding: Powering Trusted AI Experiences with Syndicate Content Intelligence, which will demonstrate features of the new Syndicate release and provide examples of how they can be used within enterprises. Details and the registration form are available here.

“The mainstream adoption of AI has cemented corporate content as the foundation of an enterprise's knowledge supply chain, making effective access, analysis and control imperative for a successful AI strategy,” said Anthony Olivier, MadCap Software founder and CEO.“The Content Maps and AI Classification features along with support for MCP and more documentation formats in our latest Syndicate release streamline an enterprise's ability to harness AI for deeper insights across the content powering their business and at a greater scale than ever.”

Interactive Content Insights via AI-Powered Maps

Syndicate provides powerful, AI-driven semantic analysis across thousands or tens of thousands of documents and other files to identify what content exists, how it is related to other content, where there are content gaps, and where there is duplicate content, even if the terminology, language, and keywords are different. Syndicate's new Content Maps feature provides an interactive, visual representation of an enterprise's content ecosystem based on this semantic analysis.

Now teams can quickly see how enterprise knowledge is organized to understand content concentrations or gaps. Related content is automatically grouped into“content clusters” on Content Maps, and users can click to drill down on a cluster for deeper insights into the documentation it contains. Because Content Maps dynamically react to changes in content, there is no need to manually modify the enterprise's metadata.

Expanded, AI-Driven Content Classification

In April 2026, Syndicate added automated content classification and tagging, powered by its AI-driven semantic understanding of both the customer's content and their own taxonomy within Syndicate. The function allows Syndicate to automatically suggest to content managers which taxons from their taxonomy should be applied. This ensures that content managed in Syndicate is optimized for search and discoverability, whether for content teams, content consumers, or AI agents, reducing the risk of human errors that can lead to poorly described content libraries.

AI Classify expands upon the earlier functionality with two capabilities. First is a new large language model (LLM) powered back-up mechanism that supplements initial tag suggestions that fall below a certain threshold, improving results even when there are gaps or inconsistencies in the taxonomy metadata. Additionally, a new batch classification feature in AI Classify brings scalability to classification workflows.

For organizations seeking to improve their metadata for AI and agentic consumption before using AI Classify, MadCap Software provides consulting using the company's proven, internally developed metadata tool.

Simplified AI Agent Content Access via MCP Support

In the past, customers had to program their agents to integrate them with Syndicate. The Fall 2026 release adds support for MCP, which has rapidly emerged as the standard protocol for enabling AI applications and agents to access disparate content and data sources, systems, and tools. Now users that create RAG applications or agents can simply point to Syndicate's MCP URL and provide their authentication to access content and functionality in Syndicate, speeding time to productivity.

Support for Widely Adopted Content Formats

Syndicate features built-in support for documentation created using other MadCap Software products, including MadCap Flare, MadCap Create, and MadCap IXIA CCMS, as well as a range of learning and development (L&D) content formats and popular office formats, such as PDF, Microsoft Word, and Microsoft PowerPoint.

The newest Syndicate release enhances PDF support by enabling the creation of page-level content objects for PDFs. This allows for more fine-grained semantic analysis and RAG retrieval of individual PDF pages and assists greatly with searching and surfacing content for a chat bot that is contained within a PDF.

Availability and Pricing

All features of the MadCap Syndicate Fall 2026 release are available today. Product pricing is based on team size and implementation. Visit MadCap Software at , or contact MadCap Software at ... or +1 (858) 320-0387 to learn more.

About MadCap Software

MadCap Software powers the world's leading companies with state-of-the-art content creation and AI-readiness knowledge management solutions. Our products and services streamline content creation, management, delivery, translation, and syndication for both technical documentation and learning assets-ensuring mission-critical knowledge is always accurate and up to date. By optimizing content for AI and maximizing reuse across the enterprise, we help organizations reduce costs, improve efficiency, and accelerate productivity. Explore how MadCap Software helps enterprises harness AI, streamline content operations, and transform their content strategies at . Connect with us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

MadCap Software, the MadCap Software logo, MadCap Syndicate, MadCap Flare, MadCap IXIA CCMS, and MadCap Create are trademarks or registered trademarks of MadCap Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other marks are the properties of their respective owners.

# # #

CONTACT: Rebecca Hurst Kinetic.PR for MadCap Software...