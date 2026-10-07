0G Doubles In Two Weeks And Iai Hit An All-Time High More Than 1,600% Above Its Launch Price

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over the same weeks, 0G rolled out its Compute Finance products as demand grew for AI that can be verified.

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINGAPORE, October 5, 2026 - The 0G token nearly doubled in the second half of September, climbing from about $0.18 on September 16 to a high of about $0.35 on September 30, according to CoinGecko data. Over the same period, 0G rolled out a run of launches built around what it calls Compute Finance. The token has since eased to about $0.31, still about 70% above its mid-September low and more than double its mid-August level.

Two developments moved forward at 0G over those weeks. One is Compute Finance, 0G's model that lets digital assets generate access to compute that can be spent across AI services. The other is a growing focus on verification: as AI agents begin to act and spend on people's behalf, 0G argues that users should be able to check what actually ran.

Compute Finance goes live

Between September 21 and September 29, w0G expanded to Ethereum, Solana, Base and Robinhood Chain, and the 0G Hub went live. 0G introduced Compute Finance, the Comfy agent and token launchpad opened, and public minting began for Infinite AI (iAI), a compute-focused digital asset in the 0G ecosystem.

iAI sits at the center of these launches. Users stake 0G through Ascend and receive a0G, use a0G to mint iAI, then stake eligible iAI. Under the initial parameters, eligible staked iAI is designed to receive compute credits with a stated usage value of more than $1 per day across supported 0G AI services, with credit amounts, eligibility, availability and supported uses subject to applicable product terms of service and policies, which are subject to change. Compute credits are intended solely for eligible AI services and are not cash, cash equivalents or guaranteed financial returns. Those credits can be spent on 0G Private Computer.

Public minting opened on iai.finance on September 29 at 09:00 UTC. Seven hours in, more than 3,800 iAI had been minted by the public, according to figures 0G published that day, with about 6 million 0G locked as collateral and 5,375 of the 9,270 iAI the contract allows in supply. Onchain data shows 667 wallets minted in that first stretch. Before public minting opened, the issuer minted the first 2,000 iAI on the same curve, with 0G locked as collateral, to seed initial liquidity.

Decentralized exchanges on 0G recorded about $3.9 million in volume on September 29, an all-time daily high per DefiLlama, with Zia Finance accounting for about $2.3 million of it.

On comfy.fun, the launchpad where iAI trades, its price rose more than 1,600%, from about $30 when the pool opened on September 29 to an all-time high of about $540 later that day, based on onchain swap data. It was at about $410 on October 5. The pool opened before public minting began, and the cost of minting new iAI from the vault rises with supply.

Minting iAI is designed to lock the underlying collateral, with burning providing a mechanism to unlock it, subject to applicable product terms. Minters keep half of the staking rewards on the a0G they lock.

Michael Heinrich, Co-Founder and CEO of 0G, explained the design on X the day before minting opened. "What I like most about this design: compute stops being a monthly bill and becomes something you hold and use," he wrote. "If AI is going to be a public good, people should be able to hold their access to it."

Activity across the ecosystem

Ascend is the 0G Ecosystem's liquid staking product: users stake 0G and receive a0G, which is currently the only asset that can be used to mint iAI.

On September 28, the Comfy agent and token launchpad opened in the 0G ecosystem. Users can launch a token on 0G there with zero gas fees, and agent launches are expected, subject to applicable launch terms.

The 0G Hub, live since September 22, gives users one page to bridge in from Ethereum, Solana, Base, Arbitrum, BNB Chain and Robinhood Chain, swap on 0G and find apps to try.

0G Private Computer, where iAI credits are spent, offers more than 100 AI models through one API. As of October 5, it had served more than 30 million inference requests from over 45,000 unique users, according to its public stats page. 0G said in September that one of its most active apps, the browser assistant Ghast AI, had run more than 1 million requests on the platform.

On the token side, the 0G Foundation said on September 24 that the first distribution of team and early investor tokens, previously scheduled for October 22, 2026, moves to October 22, 2027. Those tokens together make up 44% of the total supply. 0G says its ecosystem has raised more than $360 million from backers including Hack VC, Delphi Digital, OKX Ventures, Samsung Next and Bankless Ventures.

The case for verification

On 0G Private Computer, the verified tier is designed so each response can be checked against the model that was requested, and the private tier runs models inside TEE enclaves that publish hardware attestations anyone can check. The platform had produced more than 27 million TEE attestation proofs as of October 5.

Heinrich made that case at Korea Blockchain Week. On September 30, he took the 0G Stage to argue that a trillion-dollar agentic economy will need a trust layer for AI. On October 1, he joined Yat Siu of Animoca Brands and Ed Felten of Offchain Labs at the HSC Seoul roundtable on the same theme, appeared on CoinDesk Live, and spoke that evening at House of AI Seoul, co-hosted with American Fortress.

"Just trust me, I've aligned the AI' is not a security model," Heinrich said on CoinDesk Live. If an agent is spending your money, he argued, you should be able to verify what it ran for yourself.

Ascend is live at ascend.finance, and details on Infinite AI are at iai.finance, where available under local rules and product terms. The Comfy launchpad is at comfy.fun and the 0G Hub at hub.0g.ai.

0G held 0G Dev Day in Singapore on October 5.

About 0G

0G is the trust layer for AI and a frontier AI lab. It trains its own foundation models, including the 0GM series, and builds the harness, safety, and verification layers around them. Its stack combines these with private compute, encrypted storage, and an AI-native EVM L1 chain, designed to enable AI work, from inference to agent actions, to be verified and audited.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security, digital asset or financial instrument, or any investment, financial, or legal advice. Ascend, Infinite AI (iAI) and related compute credits are not available in all jurisdictions, are subject to eligibility criteria and applicable product terms, and are not offered to any person where doing so would be unlawful. Compute credits are intended solely to access supported 0G AI services, are not redeemable for cash and do not represent interest, dividends or any guaranteed return. Token unlock schedules, product features, pricing, timing and availability are subject to change and are not guarantees of future performance. Digital assets involve significant risk, including possible total loss of value; users should conduct their own research and consult their own advisers.

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