Accel Entertainment, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2026 Results, Host Conference Call And Webcast On November 3

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) (“Accel” or“the Company”), a leading locals-focused gaming operator partnering with small businesses, local communities, and state governments to provide entertaining, convenient, and safe gaming experiences nationwide, announced today that it will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after market close on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM CT to review the results.

During the conference call, Mark Phelan, Accel's Chief Executive Officer, and senior management will review the quarter's results and performance, discuss recent developments, and host a question-and-answer session.

To access the call, please use the following link: Accel Entertainment Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, please register a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available at: Accel Entertainment Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Webcast, or via the Investor Relations page of the Accel Entertainment website at ir.accelentertainment.com. A replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website shortly after the event or at Accel Entertainment Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Webcast.

About Accel

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: ACEL) is a growing provider of locals-focused gaming and one of the largest terminal operators in the United States, supporting more than 29,000 electronic gaming terminals in nearly 4,700 third-party local and regional establishments and 23 self-operated gaming locations across ten states. Through exclusive long-term contracts, Accel serves licensed non-casino locations including bars, restaurants, convenience stores, truck stops, gaming cafes, and fraternal and veteran establishments.

Accel provides its local partners with a turnkey, full-service, capital-efficient gaming solution that encompasses manufacturing, content, payments, loyalty, 24/7 customer service, data analysis and reporting, and cash logistics. The Company's racino, Fairmount Park - Casino & Racing, features live racing, electronic gaming machines, live table games, food and beverage amenities, and pari-mutuel betting.

Contact:

Joseph Jaffoni, Norberto Aja

JCIR

212-835-8500

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