DCI Edge Introduces Series 5 Plus Dental Stools With 13° Anterior-Tilt Seat And Patent-Pending Brake

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New clinician's and assistant's stools, from DCI Edge, pair anti-slip Edge Upholstery with a 300 lb. capacity and a 10-year warranty.

Newberg, OR, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCI Edge has released the Series 5 Plus Stools, a new clinician's stool and assistant's stool built around a 13° advanced anterior-tilt seat, a new anti-slip upholstery, and a patent-pending brake mechanism on the assistant's stool. The line carries the tagline "Comfort You Can Feel. Support You Can Trust." and is designed to support stability, control, and comfort through the demands of daily dentistry.







Series 5 Plus Stools by DCI Edge

Seat tilt is the centerpiece of the design. The industry-leading 13° anterior-tilt range opens the hip angle so clinicians and assistants can lean into the operative field without rounding the lower back, which helps hold proper ergonomic alignment across a full schedule of patients. Both stools also adjust quickly and intuitively, with multiple height options and a ratcheting backrest height for personalized, all-day support.

Both models are available with DCI Edge's new Edge Upholstery. Its textured surface helps hold the user securely in place and eliminates slipping during procedures while keeping a soft, supportive feel, a small change with a direct effect on posture and control when precision matters most.

The assistant's stool adds a patent-pending brake mechanism developed around real assisting workflows. The brake gives added control and safety when stability is critical, keeping the stool planted during procedures and repositioning without restricting movement. A large foot ring supports controlled movement while the assistant maintains balance, and low-profile 65 mm smooth-rolling casters on both stools let the team move around the operatory without colliding with surrounding equipment.

Series 5 Plus Stools have a 300 lb. weight capacity and were designed and tested to replicate 20 years of use. They are backed by the DCI Edge 10-year warranty.

"Dentistry is hard on the body, and a stool is the one piece of equipment the team touches every minute of every appointment," said Wes Snyder, Chief Technology Officer, DCI. "We designed the Series 5 Plus around how clinicians and assistants actually sit, reach, and easily reposition.”

Availability

Series 5 Plus Stools are available now through authorized DCI Edge dealers. Product details, upholstery and color options, the brochure, and the order guide are posted at . Practices can also request upholstery samples or contact a regional DCI Edge representative for pricing and next steps.

About DCI Edge

DCI Edge designs and manufactures dental operatory equipment, including dental chairs, delivery systems, stools, lights, and cabinetry, along with specialty products for orthodontic and pediatric practices. The company is based in Newberg, Oregon, and sells through a network of authorized dental dealers in the U.S. and Canada. For more information about DCI Edge, visit







DCI Edge

Press Inquiries

marketing [at] dcionline.com

(800) 624-2793

DCI Edge

705 S. Springbrook Rd

Building C

Newberg, OR 97132