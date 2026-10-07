Childhood Cancer Treatment Success Reaches 87%, Says Medicana Specialist

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Professor Tezer Kutluk points to six decades of progress and the growing role of personalised treatment, while warning that access to care still determines children's chances

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Childhood cancer treatment success has risen from around 25% in the 1960s to approximately 87% today, according to Professor Tezer Kutluk, Chair of Medicana's Scientific Board and a paediatric oncologist at Medicana Zincirlikuyu Hospital, part of Medicana Health Group. He said the next phase of progress would depend on wider use of personalised and targeted therapies, timely access to appropriate care and protecting children's quality of life after treatment.







Photo via FL Comms: Professor Tezer Kutluk, MD

“In the 1960s, treatment success in childhood cancer was around 25%. Advances in diagnosis and treatment have since raised that figure to approximately 87%,” said Professor Kutluk.“The question now is how we can take that figure higher.”

He stressed that the figure describes an overall outcome across childhood cancers, rather than a uniform result for every diagnosis. Success can exceed 90% in some cancers, while outcomes remain poorer in certain high-risk diseases. Children's prospects also vary considerably between countries and regions.

The World Health Organization estimates that 400,000 children and adolescents aged 0–19 develop cancer each year. More than 80% are cured in high-income countries, compared with less than 30% in many low- and middle-income countries, highlighting the gap between medical progress and access to treatment.

Targeted therapies open new treatment options

Professor Kutluk said treatments directed at specific molecular features of tumours were becoming more widely used in paediatric oncology. Examples include anti-GD2 antibodies for high-risk neuroblastoma, NTRK inhibitors for NTRK fusion-positive infantile fibrosarcoma and certain brain tumours, and BRAF and MEK inhibitors for selected brain tumours.

“We expect targeted and personalised treatments to become more widely used in childhood cancers in the coming years,” he said.

Alongside these developments, he emphasised that early and accurate diagnosis, prompt access to suitable treatment and attention to long-term quality of life remained central to improving outcomes.

Persistent, unexplained symptoms warrant assessment

Leukaemia accounts for approximately one-third of childhood cancers, Professor Kutluk said. Other diagnoses include lymphomas, brain tumours, neuroblastoma, bone and soft-tissue tumours, Wilms tumour and retinoblastoma.

Symptoms differ according to the cancer and its location. Unexplained bruising or bleeding, persistent fever, enlarged lymph nodes, abdominal swelling, ongoing bone pain, persistent headaches or unexplained morning vomiting may warrant medical assessment. A white reflection in the pupil, rather than the usual red reflex, is a warning sign associated with retinoblastoma.

These symptoms do not necessarily indicate cancer. Professor Kutluk stressed that families should seek medical advice when symptoms are unexplained, persist or fail to improve.

“There is no standard cancer screening method recommended for healthy children,” he said.“However, every baby, child and young person needs regular medical check-ups appropriate to their age. Families should keep up with routine appointments and seek medical advice without delay when suspicious symptoms appear.”

Care must support the child and the family

Professor Kutluk said there was no specific prevention method for childhood cancers. Children with known cancer predisposition conditions, including hemihypertrophy, aniridia and neurofibromatosis, may need closer monitoring, genetic assessment where appropriate and an individual follow-up programme.

He also highlighted the emotional demands of prolonged treatment. Infants and younger children depend heavily on their parents' support, while adolescents may struggle to accept the diagnosis or treatment. Support for parents and other caregivers is therefore part of the care process.

“Cooperation between parents and doctors, support from other healthcare professionals and psychosocial support are important parts of treatment,” Professor Kutluk said.

He warned that children in lower-income countries, conflict zones and areas facing severe economic hardship could have substantially lower chances of survival. Improving access to diagnosis and treatment, he said, must accompany scientific advances if more children are to benefit.

About Medicana Health Group

Founded in 1992, Medicana Health Group is one of Türkiye's leading privately owned healthcare providers, operating 19 hospitals in Türkiye, the United Kingdom, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Serving more than 5 million patients annually, including a significant international patient base, Medicana delivers multidisciplinary care across a broad range of specialties with a strong focus on clinical excellence and patient-centered service. In addition to healthcare, the Group invests in education through Medicana Education Group and Fenerbahçe University. With approximately 15,000 employees, Medicana continues to expand its international footprint while advancing sustainability through renewable energy investments and supporting Turkish sports through long-term health sponsorships..

Source for international context: World Health Organization,“Childhood cancer”: The 87% treatment-success figure and historical comparison are attributed to Professor Kutluk in the source statement; they are not presented as Medicana-specific outcome data.

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