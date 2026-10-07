Data Center Energy Storage Systems Market To Reach USD 10.48 Billion By 2032, At A CAGR Of 12.5% - Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The, registering a. Growth is driven by rising AI and hyperscale workloads, increasing data center power demand, renewable energy integration, and the need for resilient and flexible power infrastructure.

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Key Market Highlights



Market Size (2026): USD 5.17 Billion

Projected Market Value (2032): USD 10.48 Billion

CAGR (2026–2032): 12.5%

Largest Region: North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Fastest-Growing Technology: Supercapacitor ESS - CAGR 16.5%

Fastest-Growing Data Center Type: Cloud & Hyperscale - CAGR 14.8%

Fastest-Growing Application: Renewable Integration & Grid Services - CAGR 18.3%

Dominant Power Capacity: 5–20 MW

Dominant Component: Energy Storage Device Key Players: Tesla, Panasonic Holdings, Samsung SDI, LG Energy Solution, CATL, BYD, Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Eaton, ABB, Siemens Energy, Delta Electronics, Hitachi Energy, Fluence, and Saft.

Why This Market Matters

Data centers are facing rapidly increasing electricity requirements as AI, cloud computing, and high-performance workloads increase computing density. Energy storage systems provide backup power while also supporting peak-load management, power quality, renewable integration, and grid services.

Market Overview

The market covers Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Flywheel Energy Storage Systems (FESS), Supercapacitors, and other technologies, including hydrogen-based storage.

ESS applications are expanding beyond conventional backup power toward energy optimization, peak-load management, renewable integration, and grid support.

Analyst Perspective

The transition toward AI-driven data centers is increasing both power density and power fluctuations. This is creating demand for storage technologies that can provide rapid response, reliable backup, and greater flexibility in managing electricity demand.

The emergence of hybrid and multi-technology ESS architectures is also creating opportunities to combine different storage technologies according to specific data center requirements.

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Segment Analysis

By Energy Storage Technology - Supercapacitors Grow Fastest

Supercapacitor energy storage systems are projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.5% during 2026–2032.

Their rapid power delivery and ability to withstand frequent charge-discharge cycles make them suitable for managing short-duration power fluctuations, power quality, and peak-shaving requirements in AI-intensive facilities.

By Data Center Type - Cloud & Hyperscale Leads Growth

Cloud & hyperscale data centers are expected to record the fastest growth, with a 14.8% CAGR.

Increasing AI workloads, cloud adoption, and expansion of large-scale digital infrastructure are increasing requirements for reliable and flexible power systems.

By Application - Renewable Integration & Grid Services

Renewable integration & grid services is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.3%.

Energy storage enables data centers to manage renewable-energy intermittency, balance electricity supply and demand, and improve overall energy flexibility.

Regional Analysis

North America - Largest Market

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market, supported by its established data center infrastructure and strong investments in cloud computing, AI, and digital services.

The region's large hyperscale, enterprise, and colocation ecosystem is creating significant demand for reliable power and energy management solutions.

Asia Pacific - Fastest-Growing Region

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during 2026–2032.

Rapid digitalization, expanding cloud and AI infrastructure, and increasing data center construction are driving demand for energy storage solutions across the region.

Key Industry Trends



AI-driven power demand: Higher computing density is increasing data center electricity requirements.

Renewable Integration: ESS is increasingly used to manage intermittent renewable power.

Hybrid ESS Architectures: Multiple storage technologies are being combined for different power requirements.

Peak-load Management: Energy storage can help manage periods of high electricity demand. Smart Energy Management: AI-enabled monitoring and predictive management are emerging opportunities.

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers



Accelerating investments in AI-driven and hyperscale data centers Expanding ESS adoption across backup, energy optimization, and grid-support applications

Key Restraint

High upfront capital requirements for ESS deployment

Key Opportunities



Growing retrofit demand for higher power density and resilience Hybrid and multi-technology ESS architectures

Key Challenges



Complex ESS integration with existing data center power infrastructure Safety and thermal management across different ESS technologies.

Competitive Landscape

The market includes major battery, energy-storage, power-management, and data center infrastructure companies.

Key Players



Tesla

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Samsung SDI

LG Energy Solution

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL)

BYD

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Eaton

ABB

Siemens Energy

Delta Electronics

Hitachi Energy

Fluence Saft

Recent Industry Developments



June 2026: Schneider Electric launched the ASCO 300 SERIES Multi-Voltage Transfer Switch for backup power architectures.

June 2026: Tesla and NatPower initiated the first phase of a USD 5 billion project targeting 25 GWh of Tesla Megapack battery storage in Italy and Britain.

March 2026: Panasonic announced plans to expand lithium-ion battery production capacity to address growing demand from data center energy storage and backup systems. March 2026: Samsung SDI expanded its North American ESS business with prismatic battery supplies from its Indiana facility.

Strategic Takeaway

The USD 10.48 billion opportunity by 2032 reflects the increasing importance of energy storage in modern data center power infrastructure.

As AI, hyperscale computing, renewable energy, and power-density requirements continue to expand, opportunities are increasingly centered on BESS, supercapacitors, hybrid ESS architectures, peak-load management, renewable integration, and intelligent energy management.

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