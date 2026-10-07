Edgerton School District Partners With Edustaff To Strengthen Day-To-Day Staffing Across Four Schools
For a district serving students from the elementary years through graduation, a single absence can affect far more than one classroom. Reliable substitute coverage helps schools preserve routines, keep academic plans moving, and give building leaders more time to focus on students and staff rather than last-minute staffing gaps.
Edgerton's school community includes Community Elementary School, Yahara Valley Elementary School, Edgerton Middle School, and Edgerton High School. The new partnership is designed to support that full K-12 continuum with a more consistent process for recruiting, preparing, scheduling, and supporting substitute employees.
“Edgerton has a close-knit school community, and consistency matters in communities like this. Our job is to build a substitute program that feels dependable to principals, welcoming to substitutes, and as seamless as possible for students. We are excited to bring Edustaff's staffing experience to Edgerton and become a strong day-to-day partner for the district.”
- Derek Vogel, Chief Executive Officer, Edustaff
Throughout the school year, Edustaff and district leaders will coordinate applicant communication and assignment processes so current and prospective substitutes have a clear path into district classrooms. The work will also give school leaders one consistent staffing resource across all four buildings.
About Edgerton School District
Edgerton School District serves the Edgerton, Wisconsin, community through four schools: Community Elementary School, Yahara Valley Elementary School, Edgerton Middle School, and Edgerton High School. The district provides a continuous educational experience from the elementary grades through high school. Learn more at .
About Edustaff
Edustaff is a premier educational staffing company dedicated to connecting school districts with qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support personnel. With a mission to support student achievement, Edustaff partners with districts across the country to deliver flexible, reliable, and compliant staffing solutions. For more information, visit .
Contact Information
Edustaff Public Relations
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(877) 974-6338
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