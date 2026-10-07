Leslie Mckenna Counseling Launches New Website For Women Seeking Counseling In Hickory

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New online resource explains neuroscience-informed counseling for anxiety, depression, trauma, body image, and other concerns

Hickory, NC, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie McKenna Counseling, a counseling practice serving women in Hickory and surrounding North Carolina communities, has launched a new website designed to make information about counseling services, therapeutic approaches, and mental health topics easier to understand before someone schedules an appointment.

Available at lesliemckennacounseling.com, the website introduces Leslie McKenna's neuroscience-informed approach to counseling and provides information for women seeking support for anxiety and stress, depression, trauma and PTSD, body image and body shame, disordered eating, sexual abuse recovery and other concerns related to women's experiences.

The website also gives prospective clients a more personal introduction to McKenna and explains how neuroscience, mindfulness and awareness may be incorporated into counseling. The goal is to help people better understand both the counseling process and the approaches that may be used before deciding whether to schedule an appointment.

“Counseling can feel overwhelming, especially when you're not sure what to expect,” said Leslie McKenna of Leslie McKenna Counseling.“I wanted the website to give people a clear and personal sense of who I am, how I approach counseling, and how ideas from neuroscience can be explained in ways that are practical and relevant to everyday life.”

McKenna uses neuroscience as one framework for exploring connections among thoughts, emotions, behaviors, and the nervous system. Depending on the individual and the concerns being addressed, her counseling approach may also incorporate mindfulness, awareness, practical coping skills, and her EMDR training.

The new website also introduces visitors to what McKenna calls the“Chatter Girl,” her shorthand for persistent conditioned or negative thought patterns. McKenna uses the concept to explain how people can become more aware of recurring thoughts without automatically letting them determine their responses.

Mindfulness and present-moment awareness are discussed throughout the website as well. Depending on the individual, counseling may include practices such as noticing thoughts, reconnecting with the body, meditation, or centering prayer.

“I see counseling as a partnership,” McKenna said.“Clients bring their own experiences, and my role is to bring knowledge, tools, questions, and a neuroscience-informed perspective. We can look at patterns with curiosity, make complicated ideas easier to understand, and explore what may be useful for that individual.”

In addition to information about counseling services, the website includes educational content about mental health, the brain, thoughts, emotions, and everyday patterns. McKenna plans to continue adding resources intended to make these subjects more approachable for people interested in learning about mental health and counseling.

Leslie McKenna Counseling is located at 254 9th Ave. Drive NE in Hickory and serves women in Hickory and surrounding North Carolina communities, including Conover, Newton, Lenoir, Morganton, Statesville, and Charlotte.

Women interested in learning more about Leslie McKenna Counseling, its neuroscience-informed approach, or available counseling services can visit lesliemckennacounseling.com or call (828) 443-8905.



About Leslie McKenna Counseling

Leslie McKenna Counseling is a counseling practice serving women in Hickory, North Carolina, and surrounding communities. Leslie McKenna provides counseling for concerns including anxiety and stress, depression, trauma and PTSD, body image and body shame, disordered eating, sexual abuse recovery, and women's concerns. Her neuroscience-informed counseling approach incorporates an understanding of connections among the brain, thoughts, emotions, behaviors, and the nervous system, along with mindfulness, awareness, practical coping skills, and EMDR training.

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CONTACT: Leslie McKenna Leslie McKenna Counseling (828) 443-8905...