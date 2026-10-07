Organic Career Network To Host Job Fair To Support Workforce Transition As Federal Organic Funding Ends

The Organic Career Network (OCN) is a national initiative working to grow the next generation of leaders in organic agriculture

Event will connect experienced organic professionals with sector employers

- Kate Mendenhall, Executive Director of OFASPIRIT LAKE, IA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Organic Career Network (OCN), a project of the Organic Farmers Association (OFA), will host the Organic Job Fair, a national online event designed to connect job seekers with employers across the organic agriculture sector. The fair will take place on November 5, 2026, from 1-5 PM CT and is free for job seekers to attend. Employers with at least one active job listing may register for a booth at no cost and some informational employer booths will be made available for networking for employers without active job openings.The event comes at a critical moment for the organic sector. The Transition to Organic Partnership Program (TOPP), a significant source of federal funding for organic agriculture workforce development, is set to conclude at the end of 2026. The program's end is expected to create an immediate transition for hundreds of skilled professionals, including technical assistance providers, outreach coordinators, and program staff whose positions have been supported by TOPP funding. Without a clear pathway to re-engage these individuals in organic work, the sector risks losing a deep and difficult-to-replace pool of trained talent."The organic sector has invested years in building a skilled, mission-driven workforce," said Kate Mendenhall, Executive Director of the Organic Farmers Association. "The Virtual Organic Job Fair is one way we're working to keep that expertise connected to organic agriculture and to help farmers succeed."The job fair will bring together employers and job seekers in one accessible online space. Participating organizations will host virtual booths to present open positions, share information about their work, and engage directly with prospective candidates.The job fair invites participation from employers such as organic certifiers, nonprofits, farms, educational institutions, technical assistance providers, and businesses across the sector. Job seekers attending the fair will be able to submit resumes upon registration, browse openings across a wide range of organizations, ask questions, schedule interviews, and network. Positions featured at the fair are expected to range from internships and entry-level roles to mid-career opportunities, making the event relevant to both emerging professionals and experienced sector veterans.Interested employers and anyone wishing to attend the event can register now on the job fair website.About Organic Career NetworkThe Organic Career Network (OCN) is a project of the Organic Farmers Association (OFA). OCN was created to strengthen and sustain the organic sector workforce by increasing awareness of organic career pathways, supporting workforce readiness, and improving access to employment-related resources. The network plays a central role in addressing current and emerging workforce needs in organic agriculture by connecting job seekers, students, and organic organizations nationwide.

Madison Letizia

Organic Farmers Association

+1 202-643-5363

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Organic Career Network to Host Job Fair to Support Workforce Transition as Federal Organic Funding Ends News Provided By Organic Farmers Association October 07, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.