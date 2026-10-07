Canam Secures USCIS I-956F Approval For Pacific Port Logistics Center, Its First EB-5 Infrastructure Set-Aside Project

CanAm Enterprises, a leading EB-5 Regional Center operator

CanAm's first I-956F approval in the EB-5 infrastructure set-aside, and its 19th under the Reform and Integrity Act, backs a $180 million Carson brownfield.

- Tom Rosenfeld, Founder, President & CEO of CanAm Enterprises

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has approved CanAm Enterprises ' Form I-956F for the Pacific Port Logistics Center, the firm's first clearance under the infrastructure set-aside of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA). The project, in Carson, California, is administered by the Carson Reclamation Authority, and USCIS issued its approval by letter dated September 30, 2026.

CanAm structured and administered a $180 million EB-5 loan to the Carson Reclamation Authority, a governmental entity, for the environmental remediation and horizontal infrastructure needed to reclaim part of the former Cal Compact Landfill, a 157-acre brownfield in Carson, and ready it for development near the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The EB-5 capital funds this phase of site work; the vertical buildings that follow are financed separately. Based on the project's economic analysis, it is projected to create more than 13 qualifying jobs per investor, above the EB-5 program's 10-job minimum.

"Very few projects really qualify for the infrastructure set-aside based on the definition in the legislation, and we have been very conservative in making sure our Pacific Ports Project squarely met all the criteria. Getting an approval from USCIS just confirms the diligence we put in to make sure this project gives our investors a reserved-visa path with far less competition than the standard categories,” said Tom Rosenfeld, Founder, President & CEO of CanAm Enterprises.

The infrastructure set-aside is the newest and smallest of the three reserved-visa categories created by the RIA. It directs 2 percent of the roughly 10,000 EB-5 visas available each year to projects administered by a federal, state, or local governmental entity acting as the job-creating entity that receives the investment. The statutory definition is narrow, so few projects qualify. With little demand for the category, its reserved visas have stayed available to investors of every nationality, which can mean substantially shorter waits than the unreserved category for applicants from high-demand countries such as China and India. Investors in set-aside projects participate at the $800,000 threshold and, when a visa is available, may file Form I-485 concurrently with Form I-526E.

The remediation also returns a long-contaminated brownfield to productive use, with planned community benefits that include a public park.

CanAm raised, structured, and administered the EB-5 loan. The Carson Reclamation Authority, a governmental entity, administers the underlying public works and serves as the job-creating entity and borrower. The I-956F approval reflects USCIS's determination that the investment complies with the Regional Center Program under the RIA and is binding for the adjudication of related Form I-526E petitions filed by investors in the project.

About CanAm Enterprises

Founded in 1987, CanAm Enterprises has nearly four decades of experience in investment-linked immigration and more than 20 years in the EB-5 program. The firm's track record includes over 9,500 permanent green cards for investors and their families from more than 90 countries, supported by 6,100-plus approved I-526 and I-526E petitions and 3,000-plus approved I-829 petitions, the step that removes conditions on an investor's residence. CanAm's 8,700-plus investors are served through CanAm Investor Services, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, operating 11 regional centers across more than 30 states. The firm has raised over $4.3 billion in EB-5 capital and repaid more than $2.5 billion to investors across 75-plus projects. Headquartered in New York City, CanAm has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City, New Delhi, and Singapore.

Lauren Zingre

CanAm Enterprises

+1 212-668-0690

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CanAm Secures USCIS I-956F Approval for Pacific Port Logistics Center, Its First EB-5 Infrastructure Set-Aside Project News Provided By CanAm Enterprises October 07, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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