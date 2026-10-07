Iinfotanks Launches Healthcare Data Accuracy Challenge To Help Companies Test Physician Data Before They Buy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New verification-first initiative allows healthcare marketers, recruiters and medical industry teams to test targeted physician and healthcare contact data

- Harjyot Singh Isser, Founder & CEODOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DOVER, Delaware, October 2026 - IInfotanks, a B2B data and demand generation company, has launched its Healthcare Data Accuracy Challenge, giving organizations the opportunity to test targeted physician and healthcare contact data before committing to a larger database purchase.The initiative addresses one of the most persistent challenges in healthcare outreach: keeping provider information current. Physicians frequently change practices, hospital affiliations, locations, specialties and professional contact information. As healthcare data ages, these changes can create bounced emails, inaccurate targeting, wasted campaign spend and lost sales productivity. Rather than asking buyers to rely solely on database-size or accuracy claims, IInfotanks is encouraging organizations to evaluate the actual segment they intend to use.Test the Audience Before Buying the DatabaseThrough the Healthcare Data Accuracy Challenge, companies can provide IInfotanks with their specific targeting criteria, including medical specialty or subspecialty, geographic location, hospital or healthcare organization, professional role or seniority, practice type, physician or hospital affiliation, and required contact fields. IInfotanks will then provide available record counts and a sample from the requested audience for evaluation. Companies already using another healthcare data provider can also compare the sample against their existing source. The goal is to move healthcare data purchasing from vendor claims to measurable evidence.Why Healthcare Data Accuracy MattersHealthcare databases are particularly vulnerable to data decay because provider information changes continuously. A physician may relocate, join another hospital system, open a new practice, change affiliations, retire or update professional contact details. When those changes are not captured, the impact can extend beyond a few bounced emails. Outdated information can reduce campaign deliverability, increase customer acquisition expenses, consume sales-team time and prevent organizations from reaching the appropriate clinical or business decision-maker. For companies selling healthcare technology, medical devices, pharmaceutical services, staffing, consulting, events and other B2B healthcare solutions, accurate targeting can directly influence campaign performance. IInfotanks supports these use cases through its Healthcare Data Services portfolio.Healthcare Data Across 250+ Specialties and SubspecialtiesIInfotanks provides customized healthcare data covering physicians and healthcare professionals across more than 250 specialties and subspecialties. Its Physicians Email List currently covers more than 1.5 million physician profiles globally, including more than 700,000 U.S. physician profiles. Healthcare audiences can include cardiologists, dermatologists, psychiatrists, surgeons, oncologists, ophthalmologists, urologists, dentists, nurses, hospital executives, healthcare administrators and other clinical and business decision-makers. Specialty-specific options include the Cardiologist Email List and Surgeons Email List, alongside other healthcare audiences. Healthcare audiences can be segmented according to specialty, geography, organization, seniority, hospital affiliation and other campaign-specific requirements. IInfotanks also provides healthcare email data with a 95%+ deliverability guarantee, subject to applicable terms and replacement policies.A Verification-First Approach to Healthcare DataThe Healthcare Data Accuracy Challenge is designed around a simple principle: buyers should be able to evaluate the data they are actually going to use. IInfotanks believes this approach provides buyers with a clearer way to evaluate healthcare data quality while reducing the risk associated with purchasing large datasets based solely on provider claims.Supporting More Targeted Healthcare OutreachThe initiative is part of IInfotanks' broader strategy to help healthcare organizations improve the quality of their sales, marketing and recruitment outreach. In addition to healthcare databases, IInfotanks provides data research, data appending, customized audience development and B2B lead generation services.Organizations interested in participating in the Healthcare Data Accuracy Challenge can provide their target specialty, geography and audience criteria to receive an available record count and a sample for evaluation.About IInfotanksIInfotanks is a global B2B data, lead generation and digital growth company founded in 2016. The company supports organizations with B2B and healthcare data, lead generation, SEO and digital marketing, recruitment and revenue-focused services. Its healthcare data solutions are designed to help organizations identify and reach physicians, specialists, healthcare executives and other healthcare professionals using customized, campaign-ready audience data.For more information about the Healthcare Data Accuracy Challenge and IInfotanks healthcare data solutions, visit IInfotanks Healthcare Data Services

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Infotanks, Inc.

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IInfotanks Launches Healthcare Data Accuracy Challenge to Help Companies Test Physician Data Before They Buy News Provided By Infotanks, Inc. October 07, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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