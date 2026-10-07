How Tire And Wheel Conveyor Systems Keep Automotive Assembly Lines Moving

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Automated tire and wheel handling delivers the right assemblies to the line in the correct sequence, protecting uptime at plants across North America.

- Alec FitzgeraldROSEVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ultimation Industries has expanded its focus on tire and wheel handling for the automotive industry, where automated delivery keeps assembly lines supplied with the right parts at the right moment. As plants grow more crowded and build schedules tighten, the way tires and wheels reach the line has become a deciding factor in whether production stays on pace.Modern vehicles come in dozens or even hundreds of tire and wheel combinations. Getting the correct assembly to the correct vehicle, in the exact build order, is a demanding job that leaves no room for error. A single wrong or missing assembly near the end of the line can bring an entire plant to a halt within minutes. That pressure is why more automakers have moved away from manual handling and toward automated tire and wheel delivery.Ultimation's trailer-mounted conveyor systems carry mounted and balanced assemblies from supplier sites to the plant on a just-in-time basis. Each trailer uses a single spiral path from a top entry point to a bottom discharge point, so assemblies can only exit in the order they entered. That built-in sequencing removes the risk of a mix-up entirely, which matters most when many automakers now outsource tire and wheel assembly and rely on precise, on-time delivery to feed the line.The benefits reach well beyond sequence control. Automated handling cuts the forklift moves once needed to load and unload assemblies, and every forklift trip removed is a safety risk removed with it. Tires and wheels ride on protected surfaces, so expensive assemblies arrive without the dents or scratches that manual stacking can cause. Workers stay clear of heavy lifting and focus on tasks that add real value, while the line receives a steady, reliable flow of parts."When an automotive plant trusts you to feed its line, reliability is everything," said Alec Fitzgerald, Digital Marketing & Estimating Supervisor at Ultimation Industries. "Our tire and wheel handling keeps the right assemblies moving in the right order, day after day. That dependability is what lets a plant run at full speed with confidence."This same handling technology extends across Ultimation's wider range of automotive and material handling equipment, including its belt conveyor lines and other components available through the company's online store. Automakers and suppliers can learn more about tire and wheel handling on the Ultimation Industries website.About Ultimation IndustriesUltimation Industries, an MCE company, is a conveyor manufacturer and material handling automation supplier based in Roseville, Michigan. The company designs, builds, and ships manual and automated conveyor equipment for automotive, distribution, warehousing, and indoor farming customers, backed by an online store open around the clock.

Alec Fitzgerald

Ultimation

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How Tire and Wheel Conveyor Systems Keep Automotive Assembly Lines Moving News Provided By Dabaran October 07, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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