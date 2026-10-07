Firstteam Sports Consulting Named Launch Customer For Insightgm Elite

Consulting firm will bring InsightGM's roster projection platform to its college basketball clients

- Chris CarlsonRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- InsightGM, a college basketball analytics platform, today announced that FirstTeam Sports Consulting, LLC has become the first customer for InsightGM Elite, the platform's innovative program-level product. FirstTeam will use InsightGM Elite to bring roster projection and valuation to the programs it works with and advises.InsightGM projects how Division I men's basketball rosters will perform before the season starts and assists those programs both as the season progresses and throughout the transfer portal. At its core is RQI, the Roster Quality Index, a forward-looking measure of roster strength that covers every Division I program and updates nightly as rosters change. InsightGM Elite gives coaching staffs and front offices a private workspace built on a real-time RQI and a range of in-season tools that give a staff a continuing read on its own roster as well as where the program stands in relation to its conference/league. InsightGM Elite is designed to be used year-round and contains a portal valuation tool for each staff to lean on as they prepare for the transfer portal window.“FirstTeam is exactly the partner we hoped to launch Elite with,” said Chris Carlson, co-founder of InsightGM.“Schoe understands the pressures college basketball programs face in building a roster in today's environment, and his wide range of clients includes the people this product was built for. We're proud to have FirstTeam as our first Elite customer.”“We built InsightGM so a staff can see what a roster change is worth before they make it,” said Ryan Carlson, co-founder of InsightGM.“That is true in April with a portal board in front of you, and it is just as true in January when you are deciding how the rotation should look. Putting that in front of FirstTeam's clients means it gets used on real decisions from day one, and their feedback will shape where Elite goes next. We're excited to be partnering with them.”About FirstTeam Sports ConsultingFirstTeam Sports Consulting, LLC was founded in 2021 by industry veteran Chris Schoemann to advise intercollegiate athletics programs, coaches and affiliated parties. FirstTeam's client list includes numerous Division I basketball programs, for which the firm provides services in roster construction and strategy, player valuations, Revenue Share and NIL, and program operations.“College basketball programs are making bigger roster decisions faster than ever, and our clients want more than instinct behind them,” said Chris Schoemann, founder and principal of FirstTeam Sports Consulting.“InsightGM Elite gives us a clear, forward-looking view of how a roster will perform, in the portal and all the way through the season. The application allows us to bring real added value to every conversation we have with a program. I have been using the application and I'm excited to put this tool to work for our clients.”About InsightGMInsightGM is a college basketball analytics platform built around RQI (Roster Quality Index), a forward-looking roster projection system covering every Division I men's program. It comes in three tiers: InsightGM (free), InsightGM Pro (for fans), and InsightGM Elite (for programs, priced by quote). Learn more at insightgm.

Chris Carlson

InsightGM

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FirstTeam Sports Consulting Named Launch Customer for InsightGM Elite News Provided By InsightGM October 07, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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