Over 430,000 Fabric Dressers Recalled

Online Shoppers Beware: Misleading Marketing Claims Hide Tip-over Hazards

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American Home Furnishings Alliance (AHFA) is warning online shoppers during Furniture Safety Week that unstable fabric storage units continue to flood major e-commerce platforms despite 28 separate recalls in less than two years.To date, these recalls include more than 436,000 units that fail federal safety regulations and pose tip-over hazards.Several fabric dressers purchased and tested by AHFA in 2025 and 2026 were structurally incapable of passing the rigorous stability tests mandated by the STURDY Act, the federal law passed in 2022 to reduce the number of furniture tip-over injuries and deaths, especially those involving children. It is no surprise, then, that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission continues announcing recalls. Although no injuries have been reported, CPSC describes the units as "unstable if not anchored to the wall."Consumers who suspect they own one of the hundreds of thousands of recalled fabric dressers should go to CPSC/Recalls and type "fabric dresser" into the search bar. Those who find a match should open the recall notice to find instructions for contacting the manufacturer and receiving a refund.The largest recall to date occurred in May, when Walmart recalled 165,000 nine-drawer Mainstay fabric dressers manufactured in Vietnam and sold in Walmart stores and on Walmart from September 2023 through March 2026. Alarmingly, CPSC discovered these Mainstay dressers still being sold as recently as in August through liquidators in California, Florida and Indiana and even in one thrift store in Michigan.Despite active CPSC intervention, fabric dressers of all sizes remain widely available on major e-commerce sites, and misleading safety and utility claims that mask tip-over hazards are routine.“As part of our Furniture Safety Week communications this week, AHFA is reminding consumers that these products do not meet any safety standards,” said Patricia Bowling, AHFA vice president of communications.“Fabric dressers are frequently promoted as being especially useful in children's rooms for storing clothes or toys, but that is precisely where they present the greatest hazard.”Promotional copy describing fabric dressers often includes claims such as“sturdy and durable” or“safe and stable design.” Pastel colors are a common option for the fabric drawers, and images showing toys on or in the dressers make the product seem ideal for a child's room.In addition, dozens of online listings market fabric units as strong enough to support large-screen televisions, adding to the potential for tip-over and injury.The STURDY Act was passed in 2022 and requires clothing storage furniture to pass stability tests designed to simulate a child pulling or climbing on the unit. Because fabric drawers collapse under the test weights, fabric dressers cannot be fully tested and are inherently non-compliant.A different safety standard, ANSI/UL 1678, dictates stability requirements for furniture used to hold a TV. Unlike STURDY, the safety standard for TV furniture is voluntary. In the past, major brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retailers refused to sell furniture, stands or electronic accessories unless they were certified to the applicable safety standard by a nationally recognized testing laboratory.“Clearly, that is no longer the case when it comes to fabric dressers sold via the online marketplace,” said BowlingHowever, the STURDY Act does require a special warning label for any clothing storage furniture that is not specifically engineered to hold electronics. The label must notify consumers that the product was not designed to hold electronics and should not be used in that capacity.AHFA advises consumers to confirm STURDY Act compliance before purchasing any clothing storage furniture for use in a household where small children are present.Consumers should also check for warning labels and certifications before assuming a product is safe for a child's room or safe for a specific use like holding a large-screen television.Finally, AHFA recommends consumers anchor to the wall any furniture with drawers, doors or shelves youngsters might be tempted to climb. Free consumer safety tips are available on the Alliance4Safety website and complete anchoring instructions are available at AnchorIt.The American Home Furnishings Alliance, based in High Point, North Carolina, represents nearly 300 leading furniture manufacturers and distributors, plus about 150 suppliers to the furniture industry worldwide. AHFA sponsors Furniture Safety Week, which occurs the first full week of October each year.

Patricia Bowling

AHFA

+1 336-881-1006

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Over 430,000 Fabric Dressers Recalled News Provided By AHFA October 07, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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