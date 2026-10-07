Jennifer Thayer Named Best Real Estate Agent In Tampa Magazine's 2026 Best Of The City Awards

Jennifer Thayer Group

Community-voted honor adds to a year of recognition for Jennifer Thayer Group and two decades of leadership in St. Petersburg's luxury real estate market.

- Jennifer ThayerST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jennifer Thayer, founder of Jennifer Thayer Group, has been named Best Real Estate Agent in Tampa Magazine 's 2026 Best of the City awards, a reader-voted recognition honoring businesses and professionals across the Tampa Bay region.The recognition adds to a year of honors for Thayer and Jennifer Thayer Group. Jennifer Thayer Group was named Best Real Estate Team in Tampa Magazine's 2026 Best of St. Pete awards, and Tampa Bay Real Producers named Thayer its 2026 Female Agent of the Year.Jennifer Thayer began her career in 2005 as the on-site exclusive sales representative for Cantor Development at Signature Place, one of downtown St. Petersburg's earliest luxury developments. From 2015 to 2018, she served as the on-site Sales Executive for ONE St. Petersburg, where she played a direct role in the successful sellout of 67% of the building's residential sales.That experience in the development process gave Thayer a perspective beyond traditional residential sales: an understanding of how new development, architecture, waterfront property, and the evolution of downtown St. Petersburg intersect."This one means a great deal to me because it came from the community," said Thayer. "I've had the privilege of watching St. Petersburg evolve for more than 20 years, from a very different downtown to the city it is today. I've been fortunate to be part of that transformation, and there is nothing more meaningful than having the people who live, work, and invest here recognize what our team has built."The recognition reflects a sustained record of performance. Since 2018, Jennifer Thayer Group has closed more than $750 million in transactions across Tampa Bay, including more than $122 million so far in 2026. According to year-to-date Stellar MLS data, Thayer ranks among the top 1% of individual agents in Pinellas County and No. 23 statewide by sales volume. She has also been named RateMyAgent's St. Petersburg Agent of the Year for five consecutive years.Jennifer Thayer Group specializes in luxury condominiums, waterfront properties, and new construction, with market expertise spanning downtown St. Petersburg, surrounding neighborhoods, the Gulf Beaches, and greater Tampa Bay. The team represents buyers and sellers ranging from longtime St. Petersburg homeowners to clients relocating from across the country and abroad, as well as second-home purchasers, investors, and new-construction buyers. Its experience in development and condominium sales gives the team a perspective that extends beyond individual properties to the larger forces shaping St. Petersburg's real estate market.The team's seven agents bring backgrounds in condominium development, real estate law, international marketing, interior design, waterfront property, and land sales. A chief operating officer oversees transaction management and operations, giving every client the resources of a larger organization and a dedicated advocate from first conversation through closing."Our clients aren't just buying a property. They're deciding where they want to live, invest, and build their future. Our job is to understand the property, the neighborhood, and the direction of the market so we can help them make that decision with confidence," Thayer said.About Jennifer Thayer GroupJennifer Thayer Group is a luxury real estate team based in downtown St. Petersburg, representing buyers and sellers throughout the greater Tampa Bay region. The team combines deep local market knowledge with firsthand experience in development, marketing, and strategic real estate representation. Jennifer Thayer Group is affiliated with Keller Williams St. Pete and Keller Williams Luxury, giving clients access to a global network of luxury real estate professionals and buyers. The team is located at 360 Central Ave., Suite 600, St. Petersburg, FL 33701.

Jennifer Thayer

Jennifer Thayer Group

+1 727-729-2699

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Jennifer Thayer Named Best Real Estate Agent in Tampa Magazine's 2026 Best of the City Awards News Provided By Jennifer Thayer Group October 07, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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