REALTY EXECUTIVES ARIZONA TERRITORY EXPANDS WITH NEW SOUTHEAST VALLEY OFFICE

The new Realty Executives Arizona Territory office in Tempe, Arizona.

The entrance to the new Tempe location.

The brokerage's newly remodeled front desk and office space for Realty Executives Arizona Territory- Tempe.

Realty Executives Strengthens Its Footprint in Arizona with a Community-Focused Hub Centrally Located in Tempe

- Nick BastianTEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Realty Executives Arizona Territory is thrilled to announce the upcoming grand opening of its newest real estate office, a strategically located Southeast Valley hub in the heart of Tempe. Ideally positioned to serve clients, communities, and real estate professionals throughout Tempe, Chandler, Ahwatukee, and surrounding Southeast Valley communities, the beautiful, newly remodeled office is located at 9180 S Kyrene Rd #101, Tempe, AZ 85284.For over 60 years, Realty Executives has been a cornerstone of the Arizona real estate landscape, dedicated to meeting the diverse needs of home buyers and sellers. Today, the brand is experiencing a period of tremendous growth and revitalization under its new local ownership team. The opening of this new Southeast Valley location marks a significant milestone in that expansion, providing a premium space for top-tier real estate professionals while creating a welcoming resource for the many communities the office serves.“We are incredibly excited to establish this new Southeast Valley hub in such a central and accessible part of Tempe,” said Nick Bastian, Branch Manager.“While our office is located in South Tempe, our vision extends well beyond a single city. We are here to serve the diverse and growing communities throughout the Southeast Valley, including Tempe, Chandler, Ahwatukee, and the surrounding areas. We want this to be more than a place to conduct transactions-it will be a welcoming community hub deeply connected to the people and neighborhoods we serve.”Strategically positioned near Kyrene and Warner roads, the new office offers exceptional convenience for both clients and real estate professionals throughout the Southeast Valley. Its central Tempe location provides easy access to surrounding communities and major transportation routes, making it an ideal base for serving a broad area of the Phoenix metropolitan market. The office is also just minutes from prominent employment hubs featuring major corporations such as Intel, Honeywell, and Avnet, as well as exceptional local dining, shopping, entertainment, and residential communities.The office will serve as a local base for exceptional real estate professionals. Realty Executives agents-known across the industry as“Executives”-are widely recognized as some of the most experienced, highly trained, and productive agents in the business. This new workspace provides them with cutting-edge resources and a professional environment designed to help them deliver the high level of service clients have trusted for decades.Reflecting a core commitment to local community engagement, the new Southeast Valley location is designed with an open-door philosophy. Once the current remodeling is finalized, neighbors, clients, and friends from across the Southeast Valley are invited to stop by the beautiful lobby entrance (the first door on the left inside the building) for hot coffee, cold refreshments, and expert market insights. The location will also serve as a gathering point for neighborhood initiatives, including local fundraisers and community food drives throughout the year.The community is encouraged to watch for details regarding an upcoming Grand Opening Celebration on October 14 at the new location, says Arizona Territory's CEO & Designated Broker, Jeff Murtaugh.For more information about the new Southeast Valley office, to view market availability, or to connect with a Realty Executives professional, visit the new location at 9180 S Kyrene Rd #101, Tempe, AZ 85284.About Realty ExecutivesEstablished in Arizona over 60 years ago, Realty Executives is one of the most closely followed and innovative real estate franchises in the world. Built on a foundation of professional excellence and agent autonomy, the brand has revolutionized the industry by attracting highly productive, entrepreneurial real estate experts. The company continues to expand its footprint, offering exceptional service to buyers and sellers across North America.

Alysia Heun

Realty Executives International

+1 602-345-8703

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REALTY EXECUTIVES ARIZONA TERRITORY EXPANDS WITH NEW SOUTHEAST VALLEY OFFICE News Provided By Realty Executives International October 07, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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