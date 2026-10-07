Bailey & Galyen Features Pre-Litigation Managing Attorney Kimberlee Markle On The Legal Hour

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Keith Spencer and Kimberlee Markle discuss the steps to take after an accident and how early decisions can affect an injury claim.

DFW, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In The Legal Hour episode "Protecting Your Rights After an Accident," host Keith Spencer talks with Kimberlee Markle, Pre-Litigation Managing Attorney at Bailey & Galyen, about what people should do after a car accident to protect their health and their legal rights.

The episode was filmed at the Legal Cafe on Main Street in downtown Fort Worth. Markle oversees the teams in Bailey & Galyen's pre-litigation department, which handles injury claims before any lawsuit is filed. She explains that a case begins as an insurance claim and moves to litigation only if the claim cannot be resolved.

Markle starts with what to do at the scene. She recommends calling the police so officers can investigate, check on everyone involved, and prepare a report, which often plays a role in determining fault. When police do not come to the scene, she advises photographing the other driver's insurance card, driver's license, license plate, and the damage to both vehicles.

Spencer adds a safety reminder for anyone gathering information on the roadside. Standing near traffic is dangerous, especially when other drivers are distracted or speeding. She urges people to stay away from the lanes of traffic and notes that police lights can help protect everyone at the scene.

The conversation then turns to medical care. Markle explains that adrenaline can hide symptoms, and some people do not feel pain until several days after a crash. She encourages anyone who develops pain to see a doctor promptly, since long gaps in treatment can lead an insurance company to question whether the injury came from the accident.

Markle and Spencer discuss common mistakes that can hurt a claim. Markle advises against posting about an accident on social media, since insurance companies might review those posts. Spencer stresses the importance of being honest with your attorney, because insurance companies and their lawyers conduct their own investigations and may uncover details a client left out. "It's always the best practice to be honest with your attorney," Markle said. She notes that attorney-client privilege protects what clients share with their lawyers.

Markle walks through how the firm handles an injury claim from start to finish. After a client contacts Bailey & Galyen, a team is assigned to the case and can help the client get set up with medical treatment. When treatment is complete, the team prepares a demand package for the insurance company and negotiates the claim. She explains that Bailey & Galyen handles these cases on a contingency fee basis, meaning the attorney's fee comes from the recovery in the case.

The Legal Hour is Bailey & Galyen's podcast and video series featuring conversations about legal issues and other topics that affect individuals and families. The series brings attorneys and other professionals together to share information and perspectives related to issues Bailey & Galyen clients and communities may encounter.

About Bailey & Galyen

One of the Lone Star State's largest premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle® for more than 40 years. With 24 locations across the state of Texas, and in New Mexico, Colorado, and Arkansas, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers' Compensation, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense, and other legal matters. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, the firm has received more than 6,000 five-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit .

Phillip Galyen

Bailey & Galyen

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Bailey & Galyen Features Pre-Litigation Managing Attorney Kimberlee Markle on The Legal Hour News Provided By Phillip Galyen, Bailey & Galyen October 07, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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