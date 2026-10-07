Amanda Swinney Law Issues Missouri School-Bus Safety Law Overview After August 2026 Changes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Missouri's 2026 law adds five points, enhanced penalties and school-bus camera authority for certain stop-arm violations.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 7, 2026 - Amanda Swinney Law today issued a general-information overview of Missouri's school-bus stop law after statutory changes took effect August 28, 2026. The overview addresses the five points assessed after a conviction for failing to stop when a school bus is receiving or discharging students, the revised fine and suspension provisions, and the limited authorization for school-bus safety cameras.Missouri's current point schedule assesses five points for a conviction for failure to stop for a school bus that is receiving or discharging students. The underlying stop requirement applies when a school bus has stopped for that purpose and its driver has given the legally prescribed signal to stop. The particular roadway, traffic configuration, signal, charge and driver record can affect the analysis in an individual matter.“A school-bus stop citation can involve more than the amount of a fine,” said Amanda Swinney, Attorney at Law.“The precise charge, the alleged conduct, prior history and court process can affect the potential consequences, so the individual record and citation should be reviewed carefully.”For a first violation of the stop requirement, the current law provides for a fine of at least $500 and not more than $1,000. A second violation within five years carries a $1,000 to $2,000 fine and a mandatory 90-day license suspension. A third or subsequent violation within five years carries a $1,500 to $3,000 fine and a mandatory 180-day suspension. The fines may not be suspended, and the statutory suspension provisions are in addition to any other suspension or revocation that may be required or authorized by law.The law also sets distinct criminal classifications where a stop-law violation results in harm to a child. A violation resulting in physical injury is a class E felony. A violation resulting in serious physical injury or death is a class D felony.Separate 2026 provisions allow a school district to install and operate school-bus safety cameras to detect violations of the stop law if the district's board of directors approves their use. Images or video not used to enforce a violation must be permanently deleted no later than 180 days after capture. The statute does not authorize a political subdivision to use the footage as part of an automated camera system designed to detect traffic violations and issue citations, although a prosecutor may introduce qualifying footage in a judicial proceeding.“The safety purpose of the stop signal is straightforward, but the legal consequences of a citation depend on the statute and the facts of the individual matter,” Swinney said.“General information is a starting point, not a substitute for reviewing the actual charge and court paperwork.”This release provides general educational information and is not legal advice. Traffic charges and potential consequences depend on the governing statute, charging jurisdiction, driver history and facts of the matter.About Amanda Swinney LawAmanda Swinney Law is a Kansas City, Missouri law firm representing individuals in traffic, DWI and criminal-defense matters in Kansas City, Missouri, and surrounding Missouri communities. Amanda Swinney is licensed to practice law in Missouri and does not practice in Kansas. Additional general information is available on the firm's website.

Amanda Swinney

Amanda Swinney Law

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Amanda Swinney Law Issues Missouri School-Bus Safety Law Overview After August 2026 Changes News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 07, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Law



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