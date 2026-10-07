Dental Podcast Directory Surpasses 41,500 Episodes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) More than 4,500 episodes added in seven months as the Dental Podcast Directory expands its archive for dentists, hygienists, and practice teams.

- Dr. Chance Bodini, DDSTEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Dental Podcast Directory (dentalpodcast), the dental profession's most comprehensive archive of podcast content, today announced that its searchable database has surpassed 41,500 cataloged episodes across more than 337 active dental-specific podcasts. The milestone comes just seven months after the Directory crossed 37,000 episodes in March 2026, reflecting how quickly dental audio content continues to grow.A Faster-Growing Library of Dental AudioThe Directory added more than 4,500 episodes between March and October 2026, an average of roughly 640 new episodes per month. Every podcast feed in the Directory is checked daily, so new episodes become searchable shortly after they are published.That pace highlights the problem the Directory was built to solve. Dental professionals rely on podcasts for clinical updates, practice management strategies, industry news, and peer-to-peer learning, but that content is spread across hundreds of shows and multiple listening platforms. Without a central, searchable index, an episode that answers a specific clinical or business question can easily go unfound.The Dental Podcast Directory now includes:. More than 41,500 searchable episodes. 337 dental-specific podcasts covering clinical dentistry, practice management, dental technology, public health, specialty disciplines, and industry news. A Guest Directory of more than 90 searchable profiles, helping podcast hosts and guests connectLooking AheadThe Directory continues to expand its catalog and features, including the Random Episode Discovery tool, which surfaces content from deep within the archive, ongoing growth of the Guest Directory, and its thrice-weekly newsletter. The Directory is also preparing to launch its annual contest, in which podcast hosts and fans vote for their favorite dental podcasts. The Directory uses the voting results to select the best podcasts in dentistry each year, a tradition it has continued since 2015. The platform remains free for all dental professionals and podcast listeners.###About Dental Podcast DirectoryFounded in 2015, the Dental Podcast Directory maintains the most comprehensive archive of dental podcast content available, with more than 41,500 episodes cataloged from more than 300 podcasts covering clinical dentistry, practice management, industry trends, and professional development. The platform serves thousands of dental professionals seeking accessible, on-demand continuing education and industry insights.###About USA Dental ReportThe Dental Podcast Directory is made possible by USA Dental Report, a trade publication covering the business, policy, and innovation shaping American dentistry. For more information, visit usadentalreport.

Chance Bodini

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Dental Podcast Directory Surpasses 41,500 Episodes News Provided By Proximal Contact, LLC October 07, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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