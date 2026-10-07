Dr. Gurpreet Singh Padda, MD Puts The New Low-Carb Guideline To Work In Pain Care: Medicines Change Before Pain Does

The Society of Metabolic Health Practitioners 2026 guideline on therapeutic carbohydrate reduction, Journal of Metabolic Health. Credit: Society of Metabolic Health Practitioners.

Padda Institute

A new Society of Metabolic Health Practitioners guideline shows how to start low-carb safely. Dr. Padda explains why pain patients need that playbook most

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Gurpreet Singh Padda, MD, MBA, MHP, who directs the Padda Institute Center for Interventional Pain Management in St. Louis, is applying a newly published guideline on therapeutic carbohydrate reduction to the patients it was least written for and most needed by: people with chronic pain who arrive on a blood pressure pill, a diabetes drug, a nerve medicine and an anti-inflammatory at the same time.The guideline, "A Delphi consensus-based guideline for the implementation of therapeutic carbohydrate reduction in metabolic disorders," was published on October 2, 2026 in the Journal of Metabolic Health by the Society of Metabolic Health Practitioners (Rice SM et al., J Metab Health 2026;9(1):a152, 4102/jmh1.152). It updates the society's 2019 implementation guide. Twenty-six of 28 clinicians and researchers voted in the final round, all 18 statements cleared the pre-set 70 percent bar, and 15 were unanimous. Dr. Padda holds the society's Metabolic Health Practitioner credential.The guideline opens by quoting the American Diabetes Association's 2025 Standards of Care, which state that low-carbohydrate and very-low-carbohydrate eating patterns have been found to reduce A1C and the need for glucose-lowering medication. What it adds is the part most diet advice skips: what happens to a patient's prescriptions in the first week."For twenty years I treated the spine and handed the metabolism to someone else," Dr. Padda said. "The patients who kept coming back taught me those were never two problems."The first three days belong to the doctorWhen carbohydrate comes down, insulin comes down with it, and the kidneys release sodium and water. The guideline is specific about the consequences. Insulin doses are generally reduced immediately, because the first two to three days carry the greatest risk of severe low blood sugar. Sulfonylureas and meglitinides are stopped at the start. Blood pressure medicines are reviewed at initiation and then every two to four weeks, with home readings. Adults with type 2 diabetes and stable glucose can often stop insulin once the dose falls below 10 units a day, after a C-peptide test confirms they still make their own.For pain patients the guideline adds a second list. Its table of drugs that can worsen low sodium during the low-carb start includes NSAIDs, narcotics and opiates, and several classes of antidepressants used for pain, including amitriptyline. The same salt and water loss that drives the familiar start-up headache and leg cramps can stack on top of those drugs."A pain patient's medicine list is the reason this has to be supervised," Dr. Padda said. "The diet works fast. The pill bottles do not know that. Every dose change belongs to the doctor, on day one, not after the first dizzy spell."The guideline also names joint pain and migraine among the conditions that may improve as metabolic health improves, which is why it advises reviewing the medicines prescribed for them as well.Why a pain practice reads a metabolic guidelineThe guideline does not study chronic pain, and Dr. Padda does not claim it does. His position comes from his own practice: roughly 93 percent of chronic pain involves metabolic dysfunction. High insulin and metabolic inflammation stiffen the collagen in discs and joint capsules, keep tissue in a breakdown state, and sensitize the nerves that report pain. Nationally, under 7 percent of U.S. adults are metabolically healthy on the tighter criteria applied after 2021. In the Padda Institute's own chronic pain population the figure is under 1 percent; these are practice-reported figures from the clinic's own population, not trial outcomes, and individual results vary."An injection can quiet a pain generator for long enough to move again," Dr. Padda said. "If the terrain that sensitized it is still there, the pain finds its way back. The guideline gives us a shared, published standard for changing the terrain safely."What the guideline is, and what it is notThe authors describe their method plainly: a structured Delphi consensus built on a targeted, non-systematic review of human studies, with no formal evidence-grading framework applied. It is expert consensus on implementation, not a new trial. Its value for a clinic is practical. It puts the medication adjustments, electrolyte targets (2 to 3 grams of sodium a day for most people during adaptation), baseline laboratory tests and cautions for kidney disease, pregnancy, gout and gallbladder disease into one citable document that a patient can bring to any physician.The Padda Institute has published a patient guide to the guideline for people with chronic pain atThe guideline is open access at and is summarized by the society atAbout Padda Institute Center for Interventional Pain ManagementPadda Institute Center for Interventional Pain Management is a physician-led chronic pain practice in St. Louis, directed by Dr. Gurpreet Singh Padda, MD, MBA, MHP, who is board certified in anesthesiology, pain medicine, interventional pain management, addiction medicine and obesity medicine. The practice is interventional-first, using image-guided diagnosis and treatment to identify and address the specific source of pain, and treats chronic pain as a metabolic disease. It serves the St. Louis region, Missouri and Illinois.4477 Woodson Road, Suite 100, St. Louis, MO 6313412174 Natural Bridge Road, Bridgeton, MO 63044(314) 481-5000 - painmd

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Dr. Gurpreet Singh Padda, MD Puts the New Low-Carb Guideline to Work in Pain Care: Medicines Change Before Pain Does News Provided By Nectar Media Group October 07, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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