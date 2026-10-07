D&G Construction Offers Planning Guidance For Lafayette Homeowners Who Outgrow Their Space During The Holidays

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The design-build firm says holiday hosting is often when families notice their kitchen or main living space no longer fits how they live.

- Gina Palombo-Dinkel, Co-Founder

LAFAYETTE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- D&G Construction, a Colorado design-build firm, has released planning guidance for Lafayette homeowners who find during holiday gatherings that their home no longer has the space or layout they need. The firm recommends using the season to note what is not working and to begin planning a remodel for the year ahead.

Holiday hosting brings more family and guests into a home at once. According to D&G Construction, that is when many homeowners notice that the kitchen is too small for more than one cook, there is not enough seating, or the layout of the main floor makes it hard for everyone to gather in one place.

The firm suggests three steps for homeowners who recognize these issues this season. First, note which rooms felt crowded and at what point in the gathering. Second, list what needs to change, such as counter space, seating, storage, or the connection between the kitchen and living areas. Third, begin design conversations over the winter, so the project can be designed, priced, and scheduled before construction starts.

More information about the firm's kitchen remodeling process is available on its website.

About D&G Construction

D&G Construction, a Colorado design-build firm, was founded in 2005 by Darren Dinkel and Gina Palombo-Dinkel. Based in Lafayette, the firm has spent more than 21 years designing and building kitchen, basement, and whole-home remodels, with 750+ completed projects. D&G Construction has earned 15 Best of Houzz awards and holds a 4.8 average rating. Learn more at dghomepro.

D&G Construction, 1495 Overlook Dr, Lafayette, CO 80026, (303) 222-4256

Gina Palombo-Dinkel

D&G Construction

+1 303-222-4256

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D&G Construction offers planning guidance for Lafayette homeowners who outgrow their space during the holidays News Provided By Wisdom First October 07, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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