Damask Wallpaper with an Intricate Bird and Floral Motif in Brown and Silver - E698

Vintage Wallpaper - Arts and Crafts Damask with Birds and Flowers in Greige - E700

Damask Wallpaper - Vintage Arts and Crafts Bird & Floral in Brown, Blue, and Pink - E696

Birds, botanicals, and chinoiserie-inspired motifs surge as homeowners bring the outdoors in.

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ONDECOR LLC, a fast-growing leader in home décor, today shared customer demand data highlighting bird wallpaper as a defining trend of 2026, with search interest and orders climbing across its peel-and-stick lineup. Birds, botanicals, and chinoiserie-inspired motifs surge as homeowners bring the outdoors in."Birds add life and movement to a wall that flat pattern simply can't. There's something optimistic about a room full of birds in flight." said Gabriel Batista, CEO of ONDECOR LLC.ONDECOR's bird wallpaper collection spans songbirds, botanical scenes, and chinoiserie-inspired motifs designed for dining rooms, entryways, and statement walls.Every design is PVC-free, non-toxic, and manufactured in the United States to ONDECOR's eco-friendly standards. The company has served more than 48,000 customers and remains committed to sustainable, affordable design without sacrificing quality."It's the chinoiserie influence coming back around - nature rendered with elegance. These walls feel collected, not decorated." added Batista.The full collection is available now at collections/bird-wallpaper with free shipping on all U.S. orders.Media and design partners can request free peel and stick wallpaper samples through the ONDECOR website.About ONDECOR LLC: ONDECOR is a U.S.-based maker of PVC-free, peel-and-stick and traditional wallpaper, serving more than 48,000 customers.

Gabriel Batista

ONDECOR LLC

+1 281-801-0000

...

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ONDECOR LLC Launches Bird Wallpaper Collection News Provided By ONDECOR LLC October 07, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail



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