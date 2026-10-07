UAE Families To Compete For Dh90,000 In Saeed Lootah Award For Raising Children

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The sixth edition of the Saeed Lootah Award for 'Ideal Families in Raising Children' was announced on Wednesday, with total prize money of Dh90,000.

The award offers three categories, with Dh30,000 allocated to the winner of each category. It aims to recognise Emirati families that demonstrate strong parenting practices, promote family cohesion, and contribute to the healthy upbringing of children.

Recommended For You

The announcement was made on the sidelines of a board meeting of the Association for Social Awareness and Community Care, held at the Dubai Police Officers Club and chaired by Lt General Dhahi Khalfan.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The meeting was attended by Sultan Saqr Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Association; Dr Mohammed Murad Abdullah, Secretary-General Mirza Al Sayegh and board members and heads and members of various committees.

During the meeting, the board approved the minutes of its previous meeting and reviewed several agenda items. It also praised a report and participation plan prepared by Dubai Police quality experts for the Ithraa Award.

The board also reviewed preparations for the sixth Gulf Forum for Family Policies 2026, organised by the Executive Office of the Council of Ministers of Labor and Social Affairs in cooperation with the Doha International Family Institute.

The forum, titled 'Gulf Families in Times of Crisis', will be held on November 25 and 26 in Bahrain, with a focus on strengthening family stability and helping families respond to exceptional circumstances and crises.

Discussions will include family resilience, proactive family policies, prevention and early intervention, mental health, family wellbeing, and social protection.

The forum will also allow Gulf institutions working in the family sector to exchange experiences and best practices and explore ways to strengthen policies that support families and protect children during crises.

The forum's themes align with the association's efforts to protect children, raise awareness, and strengthen family cohesion, while supporting families in providing a safe and healthy environment for their children.

Applications open for sixth edition

Announcing the new edition of the Saeed Lootah Award, Lt Gen Dhahi Khalfan said the initiative recognizes outstanding Emirati families and encourages positive models of parenting and family life.

He said the UAE has placed the family at the centre of its efforts to build a stable society, with particular emphasis on raising children according to the country's values, traditions and social principles.

“We are proud of the achievements and impressive results you have accomplished in raising your children,” he said, praising families that serve as positive role models through responsible parenting, maintaining family cohesion, instilling values, and planning for their children's academic and personal futures.

He added that the sixth edition of the award was launched to recognise distinguished families and encourage positive examples within the community, helping strengthen a culture of family cohesion and supporting the development of future generations.

Dhahi Khalfan said the award reflects the UAE's approach of considering family cohesion a foundation for community stability and the protection of future generations.

He also highlighted the association's work over the past 32 years to raise awareness, protect children, and prevent social and behavioural problems.

He thanked the association's members and staff for organising the award and supporting its objectives, saying its achievements resulted from coordinated efforts.

The award is open to Emirati families, with eligibility requirements and application details available through the Association for Social Awareness and Community Care.

Saeed Lootah Foundation backs award

Engineer Yahya Saeed Lootah, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation, welcomed the award and its objectives, saying supporting families and strengthening their capabilities and cohesion have a direct impact on community stability.

He said strong, cohesive families reflect the values on which society is built, adding that protecting families, developing their capabilities, and strengthening the roles of their members are among the key foundations of a stable society capable of facing future challenges.

He reaffirmed the foundation's support for the award and initiatives that strengthen families and their role in society. He said it is ready to continue cooperating with the association to support the award's objectives.

UAE launches Year of Award to honour inspiring individuals and organisations UAE launches Mother of the Nation Endowment to support orphaned children UAE President reaffirms 'shared values' as Year of Family kicks off

ALSO READ