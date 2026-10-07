PM Modi Has Redefined Politics By Transforming It From Instrument Of Power Into A Means Of Public Service: Raj CM Sharma

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In Jaipur, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma participated in the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' and 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' programme held at the Mela Ground on VT Road in Jaipur's Mansarovar.

The Chief Minister joined the Prime Minister's programme through video conferencing and listened to his address.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his resolve to build a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) and raised the slogan, "We will do it."

Chief Minister Sharma also echoed the sentiment.

In his address, The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 25 years of an uninterrupted journey in public service.

He described the milestone as "historic, glorious and inspiring", saying the nation had come together with renewed energy and resolve through the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' and 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' programmes organised to mark the occasion.

The Chief Minister said PM Modi's two-and-a-half-decade public life represents a remarkable commitment -- a tapasya centred on the principle of 'Nation First', hard work and improving the lives of the most marginalised sections of society.

According to CM Sharma, PM Modi has redefined politics by transforming it from an instrument of power into a means of public service.

He said that for crores of citizens, the Prime Minister's name has become synonymous with fulfilling commitments and ensuring delivery.

"From the abrogation of Article 370 to the construction of the Ram Mandir, he (PM Modi) has made all these achievements in the national interest possible through his unwavering willpower," CM Sharma said.

He added that Rajasthan is rapidly progressing towards new heights of development under PM Modi's guidance, leadership and support.

He said the state is receiving several major initiatives whose impact will be felt for generations.

The Chief Minister added that the Rajasthan government has taken unprecedented steps to strengthen water security with the Centre's support.

The Ram Jal Setu Link Project is being implemented to expand drinking water and irrigation facilities in eastern Rajasthan.

According to CM Sharma, the project will provide drinking water to people in 17 districts, water for industrial use and irrigation facilities for more than 4 lakh hectares of land.

He also said a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) concerning Yamuna water was signed on June 29 this year.

Chief Minister Sharma added that an agreement was signed on September 15 among six states, including Rajasthan, for the Kishau Multipurpose Project, which will help ensure year-round water availability in the Shekhawati region.

He also said a historic agreement on Narmada water was reached among Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh under PM Modi's leadership, resolving a decades-old dispute between the states over the river's water.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, more than 52 lakh rural households in Rajasthan have so far received tap-water connections, CM Sharma said.

He added that drinking-water infrastructure worth more than Rs 33,305 crore has been developed across the state.

The Chief Minister said that Rajasthan's road network is being expanded through major infrastructure projects, including the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and its Delhi-Jaipur section, the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway, and the Jaipur-Kishangarh-Jodhpur-Pachpadra and Bikaner-Kotputli expressways.

He added that the Rs 11,764-crore Jaipur Ring Road North project is being completed with support from the Union government to help reduce traffic congestion in Jaipur.

Chief Minister Sharma also said the Central government has approved Phase-2 of the Jaipur Metro Rail Project at an estimated cost of Rs 13,000 crore.

The project will comprise a 41-kilometre corridor with 36 stations.

The Chief Minister said that railway infrastructure in Rajasthan is expanding rapidly through initiatives such as Vande Bharat Express services, the Coach Care Complex and the development of 83 Amrit Bharat railway stations.

Air connectivity is also being expanded in Kota, Kishangarh, Barmer and Bikaner, CM Sharma added.

According to the Chief Minister, a new terminal building has been constructed at Jodhpur Airport at a cost of Rs 480 crore, increasing the airport's annual passenger-handling capacity from 1.2 to 2 million.

Development work is also underway at the terminals in Jaipur and Kota, he said.

Chief Minister Sharma added that Rajasthan's energy capacity has witnessed unprecedented growth over the past two years and nine months.

He said the state's power infrastructure is being strengthened through battery energy storage projects with a combined capacity of 6,000 MWh.

"Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, more than 5 lakh registrations have been recorded in Rajasthan, while over 3.37 lakh rooftop solar power systems have been installed," the Chief Minister added.

He said that renewable-energy plants with a combined capacity of more than 5.45 GW have been installed under the PM-KUSUM scheme, making Rajasthan a national leader in renewable and solar-energy infrastructure.

To further strengthen the state's energy security, Chief Minister Sharma highlighted the Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Project.

He said that Prime Minister Modi laid its foundation stone on September 25, 2025.

The project has an estimated cost of Rs 42,000 crore and a total installed capacity of around 2,800 MW.