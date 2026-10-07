Casablanca To Host Africa's Premier Electric Mobility Platform As EVS Morocco 2026 Secures Ministerial Aegis And Global Industry Backing

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Morocco is cementing its position as a leading hub for Africa's electric mobility transformation, and Africa EV Mobility Expo Morocco 2026 (EVS Morocco 2026) is where that ambition translates into business opportunity. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Sponsored by EQDOM, Dongfeng and Exceed, with the International Trade Council (ITC) and FLASCAM as Strategic Partners, the second edition will take place from 27 to 29 October 2026 at the Foire Internationale de Casablanca, AMDIE. The exhibition will bring together more than 200 exhibitors and 15,000 visitors from over 15 countries, presenting 500+ products and hosting 1,000+ B2B matchmaking meetings and 10+ seminars.

EVS Morocco 2026 is held under the aegis of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics of the Kingdom of Morocco. It is co-organised by MIE Events, GEX and the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME). The exhibition will showcase the technologies and solutions shaping the future of electric mobility, including electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, energy storage, components and local assembly.

“Morocco is emerging as a key EV and automotive hub connecting Africa and Europe, and this second edition reflects that momentum,” said Mr. David Wang, Chairman, MIE Events Group.“Together with our sponsors, strategic partners, exhibitors and industry stakeholders, we have created a dynamic platform where buyers, distributors, fleet operators and investors can connect, collaborate and do business. We invite the global mobility industry to join us in Casablanca.” Institutional Backing and Strategic Partnerships

Under the Aegis of: Ministry of Transport and Logistics, Kingdom of Morocco Sponsors: EQDOM, Dongfeng and Exceed Strategic Partners: International Trade Council (ITC) and FLASCAM Partners and Supporters: AMICA, GIPAM, MyZEVA, Rhenus Logistics and China United Rubber Corporation Strategic Media Partner: Alkebulan News

EVS Morocco 2026 is supported by a strong coalition of public- and private-sector institutions:Official Opening Ceremony

H.E. Mr. Zheng Wei (郑伟), Economic and Commercial Counsellor, Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Kingdom of Morocco Representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics, Kingdom of Morocco A representative of the Wali of the Casablanca-Settat Region and Governor of the Casablanca Prefecture Mr. Salmane Belayachi, Director General, CRI Casablanca-Settat Mr. Ali Seddiki, Director General, AMDIE Board Members of AMICA, GIPAM, FLASCAM and CGEM Mr. David Wang, Chairman, MIE Group Mr. Zahoor Ahmed, Vice President, MIE Group

EVS Morocco 2026 will be formally inaugurated with an opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Senior government, diplomatic, business and industry representatives will attend, including:Why Morocco Leads Africa's Electric Mobility Future

An established automotive manufacturing base A strategic location connecting Europe and Africa A rapidly growing battery and EV supply-chain ecosystem Large-scale investment in solar and wind energy

Morocco offers a combination of strategic advantages that few markets can match:

Backed by strong government commitment to industrial development and the energy transition, Morocco has become a natural gateway for companies seeking to build, source and scale electric mobility solutions across Africa.

Electric Vehicles Energy and Infrastructure Automotive Aftermarket Parts and Components Pavilions and Associations Innovation and Support

EVS Morocco 2026 brings these opportunities together under one roof. Participants will gain direct access to manufacturers, technology providers, financiers and decision-makers across six key sectors:International Exhibitors

AIMA ARaymond Chroma ATE Europe Jiangsu Luckybull Electric Motor Jiangsu Sinski Vehicle KGM LEONI Renault ROX Motors Shenzhen Infypower Smart Electric (Suzhou) SolarEast Energy Storage SOUEST TAILG Tinci Materials Winline Technology Wuxi Shengbao Vehicle Manufacturing Wuxi Yadea Zhejiang Feishen Vehicle Industry

Confirmed exhibitors include:

Alongside more than 200 companies, these exhibitors will showcase electric vehicles, charging and energy storage systems, components, materials and testing solutions designed for the Moroccan and wider African markets. Why Participate

Explore opportunities in local assembly, component manufacturing, charging networks and technology transfer, while connecting with manufacturers entering the Moroccan and African markets.

Engage with global industry leaders supporting Morocco's mobility, energy-transition and industrial-development objectives, and discover proven solutions for public transport and fleet electrification.

Source vehicles, batteries, charging systems and components from 500+ products. Connect through 1,000+ pre-arranged B2B meetings. Discover new EV and mobility solutions and explore fleet-transition opportunities. Gain insights from 10+ industry seminars.

Media Partners

Al Bayan Magazine, Al Circle, Asian Aussie Business, Atlas Original, Automotive and Industrial Review Africa, ECO ACTU, ED Arabia, EV 24 Africa, Executive Chronicles, Gazet International, GCC Business News, Highway Today, International Business Africa, International Business Magazine, Le New, Maqina, MidEast Info, Mobility Makers, Mobility Plaza, NegoSentro, Red Bus Digital Ventures, Start Up News, The Business Year, The Technology News PH, Trade Travel Journal, Trade World News, World Business Outlook and World Executive Digest.

Register to Visit: Book a Stand: Apply to Speak:

Africa EV Mobility Expo Morocco 2026 (EVS Morocco 2026)27–29 October 2026Foire Internationale de Casablanca, AMDIE, Casablanca, Morocco