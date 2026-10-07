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Casablanca To Host Africa's Premier Electric Mobility Platform As EVS Morocco 2026 Secures Ministerial Aegis And Global Industry Backing
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) CASABLANCA, MOROCCO, 29 September 2026: Morocco is cementing its position as a leading hub for Africa's electric mobility transformation, and Africa EV Mobility Expo Morocco 2026 (EVS Morocco 2026) is where that ambition translates into business opportunity. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Dates: 27–29 October 2026
Venue: Foire Internationale de Casablanca, AMDIE, Casablanca, Morocco
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Sponsored by EQDOM, Dongfeng and Exceed, with the International Trade Council (ITC) and FLASCAM as Strategic Partners, the second edition will take place from 27 to 29 October 2026 at the Foire Internationale de Casablanca, AMDIE. The exhibition will bring together more than 200 exhibitors and 15,000 visitors from over 15 countries, presenting 500+ products and hosting 1,000+ B2B matchmaking meetings and 10+ seminars. EVS Morocco 2026 is held under the aegis of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics of the Kingdom of Morocco. It is co-organised by MIE Events, GEX and the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME). The exhibition will showcase the technologies and solutions shaping the future of electric mobility, including electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, energy storage, components and local assembly. “Morocco is emerging as a key EV and automotive hub connecting Africa and Europe, and this second edition reflects that momentum,” said Mr. David Wang, Chairman, MIE Events Group.“Together with our sponsors, strategic partners, exhibitors and industry stakeholders, we have created a dynamic platform where buyers, distributors, fleet operators and investors can connect, collaborate and do business. We invite the global mobility industry to join us in Casablanca.” Institutional Backing and Strategic Partnerships EVS Morocco 2026 is supported by a strong coalition of public- and private-sector institutions:
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Under the Aegis of: Ministry of Transport and Logistics, Kingdom of Morocco
Sponsors: EQDOM, Dongfeng and Exceed
Strategic Partners: International Trade Council (ITC) and FLASCAM
Partners and Supporters: AMICA, GIPAM, MyZEVA, Rhenus Logistics and China United Rubber Corporation
Strategic Media Partner: Alkebulan News
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H.E. Mr. Zheng Wei (郑伟), Economic and Commercial Counsellor, Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Kingdom of Morocco
Representatives of the Ministry of Transport and Logistics, Kingdom of Morocco
A representative of the Wali of the Casablanca-Settat Region and Governor of the Casablanca Prefecture
Mr. Salmane Belayachi, Director General, CRI Casablanca-Settat
Mr. Ali Seddiki, Director General, AMDIE
Board Members of AMICA, GIPAM, FLASCAM and CGEM
Mr. David Wang, Chairman, MIE Group
Mr. Zahoor Ahmed, Vice President, MIE Group
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An established automotive manufacturing base
A strategic location connecting Europe and Africa
A rapidly growing battery and EV supply-chain ecosystem
Large-scale investment in solar and wind energy
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Electric Vehicles
Energy and Infrastructure
Automotive Aftermarket
Parts and Components
Pavilions and Associations
Innovation and Support
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AIMA
ARaymond
Chroma ATE Europe
Jiangsu Luckybull Electric Motor
Jiangsu Sinski Vehicle
KGM
LEONI
Renault
ROX Motors
Shenzhen Infypower
Smart Electric (Suzhou)
SolarEast Energy Storage
SOUEST
TAILG
Tinci Materials
Winline Technology
Wuxi Shengbao Vehicle Manufacturing
Wuxi Yadea
Zhejiang Feishen Vehicle Industry
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Source vehicles, batteries, charging systems and components from 500+ products.
Connect through 1,000+ pre-arranged B2B meetings.
Discover new EV and mobility solutions and explore fleet-transition opportunities.
Gain insights from 10+ industry seminars.
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Register to Visit:
Book a Stand:
Apply to Speak:
Dates: 27–29 October 2026
Venue: Foire Internationale de Casablanca, AMDIE, Casablanca, Morocco
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