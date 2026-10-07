BULL Investor Alert: Webull Securities Investigation - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

On October 7, 2026, Investor's Business Daily reported

Investor's Business Daily reported that, according to CNBC, the House Select Committee found "Webull's ownership architecture, technical workforce, technology infrastructure, cross-border data routing, corporate financing, and compliance frameworks are tied in structural ways to the People's Republic of China...."

On this news, Webull's stock price was down more than 26% in pre-market trading on October 7, 2026.

Webull Investors: If you purchased Webull stock and suffered financial losses, you are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm's confidential Stockholder Information Request Form contact us

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