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BULL Investor Alert: Webull Securities Investigation - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.


2026-10-07 09:47:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Webull Corporation ("Webull" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BULL).

On October 7, 2026, Investor's Business Daily reported

Investor's Business Daily reported that, according to CNBC, the House Select Committee found "Webull's ownership architecture, technical workforce, technology infrastructure, cross-border data routing, corporate financing, and compliance frameworks are tied in structural ways to the People's Republic of China...."

On this news, Webull's stock price was down more than 26% in pre-market trading on October 7, 2026.

Webull Investors: If you purchased Webull stock and suffered financial losses, you are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm's confidential Stockholder Information Request Form contact us

More information available at:

For a free, no-obligation legal evaluation, contact:

Michael Yarnoff, Esq. | (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804 | ... | ...

About Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Class action legal services are provided on a contingency-fee basis, subject to court approval of attorneys' fees and expenses.

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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