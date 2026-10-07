Emerald Isle Resources Inc. Announces Change Of Control

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) This news release also constitutes the early warning news release of Enrico Paolone and Capital Leasing Investment Corp. under NI 62-103 and s 5.2 of NI 62-104.

VANCOUVER, CANADA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Emerald Isle Resources Inc. (the "Company") announces that on September 28, 2026, Enrico Paolone acquired 43,148,234 common shares (the "Subject Shares") from Capital Leasing Investment Corp. ("Capital Leasing") under a share purchase agreement dated September 28, 2026, for $105,648.24, or approximately $0.0024485 per share.

The Subject Shares represent approximately 43.150% of the Company's outstanding common shares. Immediately before the acquisition, Mr. Paolone owned 43,148,234 common shares (43.150%). Immediately after, he owned and controlled 86,296,468 common shares (86.300%) and became a control person. Mr. Paolone is a director and the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Immediately before the disposition, Capital Leasing owned 43,148,234 common shares (43.150%). Immediately after, Capital Leasing owned no Company securities and its ownership fell below 10%. Capital Leasing is beneficially owned and controlled by Vincent Narang.

Concurrently, Capital Leasing assigned to Mr. Paolone $45,000 principal amount of Company debt for $45,000 under an assignment agreement dated September 28, 2026. The Company consented. Mr. Paolone disclosed his interest to the board and abstained from voting. The assignment did not change the Company's aggregate indebtedness, and no securities were issued or are issuable in connection with it.

The Company has ceased carrying on an active business and continues to evaluate assets or businesses to acquire or merge with. There is no published market for the Company's common shares, and the transaction was not effected through a marketplace, exchange or quotation system. All percentages are based on 99,995,500 common shares outstanding.

Early Warning Disclosure - Enrico Paolone

Mr. Paolone acquired the Subject Shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions, the Company's business and financial condition, applicable securities laws and other relevant factors, he may acquire additional Company securities or dispose of some or all securities he holds.

The acquisition was completed in reliance on the private agreement exemption in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104. The shares were purchased from one person; the offer was not made generally to shareholders; there is no published market; and there is a reasonable basis for determining that the consideration did not exceed 115% of the value of the securities acquired.

Mr. Paolone will file an early warning report on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile. For a copy, contact Enrico Paolone at 416-669-1550 or....

Early Warning Disclosure - Capital Leasing Investment Corp.

Capital Leasing sold the Subject Shares for investment purposes. It has no present plans to acquire further Company securities and no longer holds any Company securities or indebtedness.

Capital Leasing will file an early warning report on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile. For a copy, contact Vincent Narang at 416-294-2881 or....

Capital Leasing's participation in this joint news release is limited to the factual disclosure concerning Capital Leasing and the transactions to which it is a party, including the disclosure under the heading“Early Warning Disclosure – Capital Leasing Investment Corp.” Capital Leasing does not make, adopt, or assume responsibility for any statement concerning the business, affairs, plans, intentions, management, or future activities of the Company or Mr. Paolone, except to the extent that such statement is expressly attributed to Capital Leasing.

For further information, please contact:

Emerald Isle Resources Inc.

Enrico Paolone, Director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

T: 416-669-1550 | E:...

Capital Leasing Investment Corp.

Vincent Narang, CEO

T: 416-294-2881 | E:...

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The following cautionary statement is made by the Company and Mr. Paolone in respect of the forward-looking information attributed to them in this news release. Capital Leasing makes no forward-looking statement in this news release other than the statements expressly attributed to Capital Leasing under the heading“Early Warning Disclosure – Capital Leasing Investment Corp.”

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding intentions concerning Company securities and plans for the Company. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on it. Except as required by law, the Company and Mr. Paolone undertake no obligation to update it. Capital Leasing makes no forward-looking statement except statements expressly attributed to it under its early warning disclosure above.

Rick Paolone

EMERALD ISLE RESOURCES INC.

+1 416-669-1550

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