Up/Link Brings Space Industry Leaders And Investors To New York As The Space Economy Moves Toward Commercial Scale

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Up/Link: The SpaceTech Business Summit brings together 200 founders, investors, executives and government leaders in New York on October 20–21. networking

- Steve Corrick

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEW YORK, October 7, 2026 - Up/Link: The SpaceTech Business Summit will bring together approximately 200 founders, investors, industry executives and government leaders in New York City on October 20–21 for two days of sessions, investor briefings, and networking geared toward examining a defining question for the space economy: how do promising technologies become businesses with customers, financing and a path to scale?

Private investment in space has doubled so far this year, reaching $23 billion. Led by the SpaceX IPO in June, market sentiment has begun to take shape, drawing in new investors.

Held at the AWS Executive Briefing Center in Midtown Manhattan, the invitation-only summit is organized around two themes. The first day focuses on capital formation, including the financial infrastructure space companies need as they grow. The second turns to commercial adoption: who is buying space technology, how defense work can lead to broader markets, and where manufacturing, data and other applications could create value on Earth.

The program features leaders from space companies including Redwire, Interlune, Sidus Space, SkyFi, Sophia Space and Lockheed Martin Ventures, alongside voices from the ISS National Laboratory, NYSE, J.P. Morgan, Fidelity Investments, U.S. Space Force SpaceWERX and the UK Space Agency. Companies represented among summit attendees also include Kepler Communications, Paragon Space Development and Agile Space Industries.

Two sessions illustrate how far the commercial conversation has moved beyond launches. In Made in Space, Redwire's SpaceMD and other companies will discuss research and manufacturing in low gravity, including work on pharmaceutical compounds with potential uses on Earth. In Not Your Parents' Moonshot, Interlune co-founder Rob Meyerson will discuss the company's plans to harvest helium-3 from the Moon for terrestrial markets. Other sessions will examine institutional investment, space based computing and the growing customer base for satellite data.

Alongside the program, Up/Link will facilitate curated one-to-one meetings intended to help participants identify partners, customers and investment opportunities.

“Space is increasingly a business story, and many of its customers and sources of capital are far from the launchpad,” said Steve Corrick, co-founder of Up/Link.“We created Up/Link to put the companies building these capabilities in direct conversation with the people who can finance, buy and deploy them.”

The summit opens with a by-invitation VIP reception on October 19 at Sheppard's offices at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

About Up/Link

Up/Link: The SpaceTech Business Summit is an invitation-only forum connecting the people building, financing and buying the space economy. The inaugural summit takes place October 20–21, 2026, in New York City. Learn more at uplinksummit.

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Magnitude

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Scott Krady

Magnitude

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Up/Link Brings Space Industry Leaders and Investors to New York as the Space Economy Moves Toward Commercial Scale News Provided By Magnitude October 07, 2026, 13:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology



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