IPSP Calls For More Trained Pediatric Sleep Consultants To Support Families Worldwide

With more than 130 million babies born worldwide each year, IPSP invites aspiring professionals to explore careers in personalized family sleep support.

- Violet Giannone, RN, Founder and Director of IPSP. NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Institute of Pediatric Sleep and Parenting (IPSP) is calling on nurses, educators, childcare professionals and parents to consider training as pediatric sleep consultants, highlighting the new generation of families navigating childhood sleep each year.United Nations population estimates put annual births worldwide at approximately 132 million-a new generation of families each year. IPSP highlights this scale as a reminder that every year brings new parents navigating infant sleep, changing routines and childhood sleep challenges.“Every year, a new generation of parents faces the same question: 'How can I help my child sleep?' Behind that question is a family looking for guidance that fits their child and their life,” said Violet Giannone, RN, founder of IPSP.“Our goal is to prepare consultants who can offer that personalized support-and give them the training and mentorship to feel confident doing it.”Helping Families Through Different Stages of ChildhoodPediatric sleep consulting extends beyond the newborn months. Families may seek support with nighttime waking, changing nap schedules, bedtime resistance and transitions as children grow.IPSP prepares consultants to work directly with parents, understand their circumstances and develop customized sleep plans that reflect their preferences and goals. Training also addresses professional boundaries and recognizing concerns that require referral to a healthcare provider.Virtual consultations allow consultants to support families beyond their immediate communities, while offering options for professionals who want to work from home.Graduates Describe Career Changes and Business GrowthPublished Institute of Pediatric Sleep and Parenting reviews illustrate several paths into the profession, from changing careers to expanding an existing background in family care.Ola Banasik, of Baby Sleep Pros, is a former nanny who now offers high-touch, highly customized in-home sleep consulting packages to families in the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia (DMV) area. Her work illustrates how professionals with childcare experience can build on that background through specialized training to offer families hands-on, personalized support.Andria Gordon, of Have Baby Must Sleep, reported building a company with a team of nine professionals. In her testimonial, she credited her experience with Violet and the IPSP team with helping her grow as a consultant, describing both financial progress and greater flexibility to care for her own family.Valeria Giron described leaving a 9–5 position after completing her certification and starting her own sleep consulting business. She reported being able to work from home and spend more time with her family.Sara Judd, a pediatric registered nurse with The Mama Co-Op, said Giannone's nursing background influenced her choice of IPSP. Her testimonial highlighted the depth of the program's evidence-based content.These experiences complement IPSP's graduate video interviews, including Katie's transition from elementary teaching and Taylor's move from banking to sleep consulting. Together, they illustrate how people from different professional backgrounds have applied their training to supporting families and building businesses. Watch the interviews here.“You don't need a healthcare degree to become a sleep consultant. But you should be trained by someone who has one,” said Giannone.“Training should include qualified healthcare professionals who can teach you to recognize when a sleep concern falls outside your scope and a family needs medical evaluation. That knowledge helps you understand how to help-and when to refer. A credible certification can also help build trust with families, referral partners and potential employers.”Education and Mentorship for the Work AheadFounded in 2014, IPSP has trained nearly 2,000 students across more than 50 countries. Its online Sleep Consultant Certification program combines pediatric sleep education, practical business training and six months of one-to-one mentorship.The self-paced format allows students to study around employment and family responsibilities. Students learn how to assess sleep challenges, create personalized plans and support parents through implementation. Business training covers establishing services, conducting consultations and connecting with prospective clients.The mentorship component gives graduates access to guidance as they navigate early client cases and the practical decisions involved in launching a business.Explore Sleep Consultant CertificationIPSP encourages prospective students to review the curriculum, instructor qualifications and support available as they consider a career in pediatric sleep consulting.Program and application information is available at instituteofpediatricsleep.About the Institute of Pediatric Sleep and ParentingThe Institute of Pediatric Sleep and Parenting (IPSP) provides online certification programs in pediatric sleep consulting, newborn sleep, lactation education, potty training and special needs sleep support. Founded by Violet Giannone, RN, in 2014, IPSP has trained nearly 2,000 students across more than 50 countries.IPSP combines education from qualified instructors with practical business training, personalized mentorship and lifetime access to course materials. Its self-paced programs prepare students to support families with confidence while developing the skills to establish and grow their own consulting businesses. Students come from diverse backgrounds, including nursing, education, childcare and parenting.

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IPSP Calls for More Trained Pediatric Sleep Consultants to Support Families Worldwide News Provided By IPSP October 07, 2026, 13:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media



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