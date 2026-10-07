National Tax Lien Association's 2026 Fall Symposium Brings Property Tax Sale Leaders To Philadelphia Next Week

Two days of actionable strategy, legal insight, and high-level networking for serious tax lien and tax deed investors.

Property tax sales provide reliable income for municipal, county, and state budgets.

Tax lien investing professionals will gather October 14–15 to examine legislative changes, strengthen relationships, and celebrate“Liberty, Land & Legacy”

- Brad Westover, Executive Director of NTLA

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Tax Lien Association (NTLA) will welcome tax lien and tax deed investors, attorneys, lenders, servicers, government officials, auction companies, data providers, title professionals, and other industry leaders to Philadelphia next week for the 2026 NTLA Fall Symposium, taking place October 14-15 at The Ritz-Carlton Philadelphia.

Held as the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, this year's symposium embraces the theme "Liberty, Land & Legacy: 250 Years of Ownership & Opportunity." The two-day event will bring the property tax sales community together for candid education, interactive discussions, meaningful networking, and conversations about the changes shaping the industry's future.

"The Fall Symposium gives our industry an important opportunity to address today's challenges openly while strengthening the relationships that help move property tax sales forward," said Brad Westover, NTLA Executive Director. "Philadelphia and America's 250th anniversary provide an especially meaningful setting to reflect on our industry's role in supporting local governments and investing in America's communities."

Among the symposium's featured sessions is "The Great Debate: Property Tax Elimination, Equity Theft & the Future of Local Government." The discussion will examine the legal, economic, and practical effects of proposals to eliminate property taxes, evolving equity-theft claims, taxpayer protections, and the long-term sustainability of local government funding.

Attendees will also participate in“The Liberty Exchange - Making Connections,” a fast-paced, interactive networking session connecting new investors with seasoned professionals, questions with answers, and needs with solutions. Participants will discover why others came to the Symposium, share what they need and what they can offer, and build meaningful relationships they can use long after the event concludes. With this much experience gathered in one room, no question should go unanswered.

Additional symposium highlights include:

.Timely legal, legislative, and market updates sponsored by Phillip Lytle LLP

.Investor-focused education and candid industry discussions

.Interactive roundtables and committee forums sponsored by US Tax Deed Solutions

.A community service project supporting neighborhood restoration sponsored by Capital One

.Extensive networking with experienced property tax sale professionals

.The President's Reception celebrating Liberty, Land & Legacy sponsored by Firstrust Bank

Sponsored by Philadelphia-based Firstrust Bank, the President's Reception will officially open the Symposium beneath the iconic rotunda of The Ritz-Carlton Philadelphia. The evening will combine networking, hospitality, and touches of Americana as attendees celebrate the relationships and shared commitment that continue to strengthen the property tax sales industry.

Through education, advocacy, collaboration, and responsible investing, NTLA works to advance a fair and effective property tax sales industry that protects property rights, supports local governments, and strengthens communities. The Fall Symposium brings that mission to life by uniting industry professionals to confront emerging challenges, share responsible practices, and help shape a stronger future for property tax sales across America.

Registration is [still available/limited]: .

Brad Westover

National Tax Lien Association (NTLA)

+1 561-449-2484

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National Tax Lien Association's 2026 Fall Symposium Brings Property Tax Sale Leaders to Philadelphia Next Week News Provided By National Tax Lien Association (NTLA) October 07, 2026, 13:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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