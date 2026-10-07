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For the Ninth Year, Al Hamra and PEAK Renew the Challenge to Reach the Top, Reinforcing a Culture of Health and Determination in Kuwait
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait,7 October, 2026: Al Hamra Real Estate Company continued its strategic partnership with PEAK Race Al Hamra, hosting the ninth edition of the race on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at Al Hamra Business Tower. Bringing together hundreds of athletes and fitness enthusiasts, the event marked another chapter in one of Kuwait’s leading vertical race experiences, which over the past nine years has become an annual occasion for challenge, determination and achievement in the heart of Kuwait City.
This year, the ninth edition took on a significance that extended beyond the race itself. Amid the evolving circumstances and challenges facing the region, Al Hamra believes in the importance of supporting the health and safety of the community and enhancing its quality of life, while providing safe and positive spaces and experiences that encourage physical activity and human connection, and support the return to everyday life with a renewed sense of awareness and responsibility.
Hosting the race reflects Al Hamra’s broader vision of its properties and spaces as an integral part of the community, with a role that extends beyond business and retail. Through this approach, Al Hamra seeks to transform one of Kuwait’s most prominent landmarks into a platform that brings people together through experiences that promote health, movement and community engagement, while celebrating the determination, patience, solidarity and adaptability that have long characterized Kuwaiti society and its ability to move forward in the face of different challenges.
As the race’s Strategic Partner and Official Venue Host, Al Hamra awarded cash prizes totaling KD 4,000 to the winners. Competitions included a 60-floor stair-climbing challenge, two-person relay races across the men’s and women’s categories, and a dedicated five-floor course for children and juniors, giving different generations the opportunity to participate in an experience that combined fitness, challenge and teamwork in a supportive atmosphere.
Reaching the ninth edition of PEAK Race Al Hamra reflects the strength and continuity of this longstanding partnership. Over the past nine years, the race has evolved from a sports event into an annual community experience closely associated with Al Hamra Business Tower, challenging participants to test their physical and mental abilities as they make their way to the top.
At the same time, Al Hamra places health and safety at the heart of its community experiences, guided by the belief that encouraging participation in sport goes hand in hand with providing an organized and responsible environment that motivates participants to adopt more active lifestyles and promotes awareness of physical fitness, preventive health and a balanced lifestyle.
Commenting on the occasion, Homood Al Saqabi, Executive, Marketing and Public Relations at Al Hamra Real Estate Company, said: “After nine editions of PEAK, this race represents more to us than the challenge of reaching the 60th floor. It has come to reflect a value we believe in at Al Hamra: reaching the top begins with determination and perseverance. In light of the circumstances facing our region, maintaining health and well-being, continuing with everyday life positively and responsibly, and strengthening community connections have become more important than ever.”
He added: “The determination demonstrated by participants this year, together with a spirit of cooperation and mutual encouragement, reflects many of the values we take pride in here in Kuwait: patience, resilience, solidarity and the ability to keep moving forward regardless of changing circumstances. Through our continued partnership with PEAK, we aim to provide the community with safe and meaningful experiences that offer opportunities for movement, challenge and achievement, while contributing to better health and quality of life.
Al Hamra’s role as host of PEAK complements its broader range of initiatives aimed at encouraging physical activity and promoting community health. These include Al Hamra In Motion, which offered fitness sessions in collaboration with the Burn app, as well as the Community Walkathon. In 2025, Al Hamra Shopping Center also received the Diamond classification under the Ministry of Health’s Health-Promoting Mall initiative, reflecting Al Hamra’s continued commitment to providing an environment that supports health and quality of life.
Al Hamra continues to strengthen its community role as a core pillar of its strategy through initiatives spanning sport and health, humanitarian care, culture, and support for local talent and creativity. This reflects Al Hamra’s vision that its role extends beyond the development and management of real estate destinations to contributing to a healthier, more vibrant and connected community, with the resilience to navigate change with confidence and determination.
This year, the ninth edition took on a significance that extended beyond the race itself. Amid the evolving circumstances and challenges facing the region, Al Hamra believes in the importance of supporting the health and safety of the community and enhancing its quality of life, while providing safe and positive spaces and experiences that encourage physical activity and human connection, and support the return to everyday life with a renewed sense of awareness and responsibility.
Hosting the race reflects Al Hamra’s broader vision of its properties and spaces as an integral part of the community, with a role that extends beyond business and retail. Through this approach, Al Hamra seeks to transform one of Kuwait’s most prominent landmarks into a platform that brings people together through experiences that promote health, movement and community engagement, while celebrating the determination, patience, solidarity and adaptability that have long characterized Kuwaiti society and its ability to move forward in the face of different challenges.
As the race’s Strategic Partner and Official Venue Host, Al Hamra awarded cash prizes totaling KD 4,000 to the winners. Competitions included a 60-floor stair-climbing challenge, two-person relay races across the men’s and women’s categories, and a dedicated five-floor course for children and juniors, giving different generations the opportunity to participate in an experience that combined fitness, challenge and teamwork in a supportive atmosphere.
Reaching the ninth edition of PEAK Race Al Hamra reflects the strength and continuity of this longstanding partnership. Over the past nine years, the race has evolved from a sports event into an annual community experience closely associated with Al Hamra Business Tower, challenging participants to test their physical and mental abilities as they make their way to the top.
At the same time, Al Hamra places health and safety at the heart of its community experiences, guided by the belief that encouraging participation in sport goes hand in hand with providing an organized and responsible environment that motivates participants to adopt more active lifestyles and promotes awareness of physical fitness, preventive health and a balanced lifestyle.
Commenting on the occasion, Homood Al Saqabi, Executive, Marketing and Public Relations at Al Hamra Real Estate Company, said: “After nine editions of PEAK, this race represents more to us than the challenge of reaching the 60th floor. It has come to reflect a value we believe in at Al Hamra: reaching the top begins with determination and perseverance. In light of the circumstances facing our region, maintaining health and well-being, continuing with everyday life positively and responsibly, and strengthening community connections have become more important than ever.”
He added: “The determination demonstrated by participants this year, together with a spirit of cooperation and mutual encouragement, reflects many of the values we take pride in here in Kuwait: patience, resilience, solidarity and the ability to keep moving forward regardless of changing circumstances. Through our continued partnership with PEAK, we aim to provide the community with safe and meaningful experiences that offer opportunities for movement, challenge and achievement, while contributing to better health and quality of life.
Al Hamra’s role as host of PEAK complements its broader range of initiatives aimed at encouraging physical activity and promoting community health. These include Al Hamra In Motion, which offered fitness sessions in collaboration with the Burn app, as well as the Community Walkathon. In 2025, Al Hamra Shopping Center also received the Diamond classification under the Ministry of Health’s Health-Promoting Mall initiative, reflecting Al Hamra’s continued commitment to providing an environment that supports health and quality of life.
Al Hamra continues to strengthen its community role as a core pillar of its strategy through initiatives spanning sport and health, humanitarian care, culture, and support for local talent and creativity. This reflects Al Hamra’s vision that its role extends beyond the development and management of real estate destinations to contributing to a healthier, more vibrant and connected community, with the resilience to navigate change with confidence and determination.
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