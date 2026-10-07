KSRTC Enters Cargo Sector With One Tonne Mobile Phone Consignment

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 7 (IANS) In a novel move aimed at boosting its non-ticket revenue, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Wednesday launched a dedicated cargo service, with its maiden consignment carrying one tonne of mobile phones from Thiruvananthapuram to Aluva.

The mobile phones, flown in from Delhi by Air India and received at the Thiruvananthapuram domestic airport cargo terminal, were loaded onto a truck hired by the KSRTC and sent to Aluva, marking the corporation's formal entry into the cargo logistics sector.

Transport Minister C.P. John, who flagged off the service at the airport cargo terminal, described the initiative as a historic step for the KSRTC.

The service, launched as part of the government's 100-day action programme, will initially operate with five trucks taken on a wet-lease basis. The fleet will be expanded in phases, with the KSRTC eventually aiming to operate more than 100 trucks, John said.

The initiative is expected to give a major boost to the corporation's efforts to generate revenue beyond passenger ticketing while also strengthening its existing logistics network.

The KSRTC decided to enter the cargo sector after studying successful models adopted by various state road transport corporations in the country. The corporation expects the new service to create an additional and sustainable source of revenue while making use of its existing transport network and operational reach.

John said the revenue generated through the cargo operations would be utilised in a manner that would ultimately benefit KSRTC passengers.

Some private companies are providing logistical support for the new service.

The launch comes at a time when the KSRTC is seeking to diversify its revenue streams and reduce its dependence on passenger services.

The proposed expansion to a fleet of more than 100 cargo trucks indicates that the corporation sees logistics as a potentially significant business segment rather than merely an ancillary service.