Nothing Concrete Found In Extensive CBI Search, Claims Punjab CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 7 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the 12-hour Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids, asserting that the agency's teams returned empty-handed and that nothing was found despite an extensive search in the state.

He said the outcome was a clear reflection of the state government's integrity and accused the BJP of using central agencies to intimidate and tarnish the image of an elected Chief Minister ahead of elections.

He affirmed neither he nor the Punjab government would be cowed down by such tactics, asserting that they had entered public life to serve Punjab, not to make money.

Interacting with media persons on the sidelines of an event in Sangrur town, Chief Minister Mann said neither he nor the state government would be intimidated by such tactics.

"We are not going anywhere. We will face the central agencies and answer every question. The BJP should understand that Punjabis are not going to be frightened by threats or arm-twisting tactics," he added.

The Chief Minister said the timing of the CBI raids was significant and showed that the BJP had started preparing for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

"Whenever elections approach, a familiar pattern emerges in states where the BJP faces a political challenge. In Delhi they arrested Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain before the elections. In Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana and other states, whenever elections approach, central agencies suddenly become active," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab would not fall prey to this politics of intimidation.

"The teams that came to raid Punjab have already returned empty-handed. They came with a purpose, but what did they find? Nothing. They went back empty-handed," he said, adding when there was no wrongdoing, such raids became nothing more than an attempt to create fear and tarnish reputations.

Chief Minister Mann said the attempt was not confined to targeting him politically, but was also aimed at tarnishing the image of his family and the work being done by the Punjab government.

"This is an attempt to defame me, my family and the work being done by our (AAP) government. But such conspiracies will not stop us from serving the people of Punjab. The BJP is making futile and desperate attempts to harass us," he added.