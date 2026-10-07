Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Fall Sharply From Yesterday's Levels Check City-Wise Rates
Kolkata jewelers listed 22-carat gold at 13,710 per gram and 24-carat gold at 14,957 per gram today. Chennai and Mumbai markets also recorded the exact same prices for both 22-carat and 24-carat gold per gram.
Delhi markets registered the 22-carat gold price at 13,725 per gram and the 24-carat gold price at 14,970 per gram today. Bengaluru buyers will pay 13,710 per gram for 22-carat gold and 14,957 per gram for 24-carat gold.
Ahmedabad jewelers priced 22-carat gold at 13,715 per gram and 24-carat gold at 14,960 per gram today. Kerala markets set the 22-carat gold rate at 13,710 per gram and the 24-carat gold rate at 14,957 per gram.
Hyderabad markets recorded the 22-carat gold price at 13,710 per gram and the 24-carat gold price at 14,957 per gram today. Jaipur jewelers listed 22-carat gold at 13,725 per gram and 24-carat gold at 14,970 per gram.
Nagpur markets priced 22-carat gold at 14,280 per gram and 24-carat gold at 15,578 per gram today. Patna jewelers set the 22-carat gold rate at 13,710 per gram and the 24-carat gold rate at 14,957 per gram.
Lucknow jewelers listed 22-carat gold at 13,725 per gram and 24-carat gold at 14,970 per gram today. Madurai markets recorded the 22-carat gold price at 13,710 per gram and the 24-carat gold price at 14,957 per gram.
Surat markets registered the 22-carat gold price at 13,715 per gram and the 24-carat gold price at 15,960 per gram today. Bhubaneswar buyers will pay 13,710 per gram for 22-carat gold and 14,957 per gram for 24-carat gold.
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