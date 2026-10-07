Airtel Postpaid Price Hike: New Rs 499 Plan Offers Free International Roaming

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Airtel just hiked its postpaid plan prices by up to 11 percent. We break down the brand new Rs 499 plan and the free international roaming perks for family plans.

Airtel just announced its biggest postpaid price hike since 2024. The telecom giant increased tariffs by up to 11 percent and launched a brand new Rs 499 plan.

Airtel targets frequent international flyers from India with these fresh perks. The new Airtel postpaid plan starts at Rs 499. It packs unlimited data, calling, and a free international roaming trip every single year. Experts call this the steepest price jump since 2024.

Airtel rolls out these new plans starting October 8, 2026. The plans bring regular and fresh benefits along with a few extra charges. The telecom company now gifts a free 5-day international roaming pack once a year to eligible postpaid users.

This pack includes 5GB mobile data, 60 minutes of calling, 25 outgoing SMS, and unlimited incoming SMS. Users can activate this pack right when they travel abroad instead of an automatic start.

Airtel applies the international roaming offer individually to every single member in a family postpaid plan. Each eligible member gets their own free roaming pack if a family shares the same plan. Four family members traveling abroad will each receive a 5-day pack with 5GB data, 60 minutes, and 25 SMS. They do not need to buy separate roaming packs at all.

Telecom companies actively push customers to upgrade from cheaper plans to expensive ones. They add extra services to premium plans and scrap the budget options. Customers now face very few low-cost choices.

Vi hiked the prices of select postpaid family plans by 7 to 9 percent earlier this year. Centrum Institutional Research expects another 12 to 15 percent telecom tariff hike within the next 4 to 5 months.