Coreweave Locks In 240 MW In India With Adaniconnex Data Center Deal As AI Cloud Provider Ramps Up Global Buildout



CoreWeave will use 240 megawatts at AdaniConneX's Taloja campus in Navi Mumbai, with an option to expand to 480 megawatts.

The first data centers are expected online in mid-2028, with investment totaling several billion dollars over the project's lifetime. CoreWeave entered Asia-Pacific in August with three planned Indonesia facilities totaling 360 megawatts of contracted information-technology power.

CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) on Wednesday announced its entry into India through an agreement with AdaniConneX, adding another market to the artificial intelligence (AI) cloud provider's expanding international data-center footprint.

CoreWeave will use 240 megawatts of capacity at AdaniConneX's Taloja campus in Navi Mumbai, with an option to double that amount to 480 megawatts. The company is also establishing an office in India, with the first data centers expected to come online in mid-2028.

The investment is expected to total several billion dollars over the project's lifetime, the company said.

At the time of this writing, CRWV stock was trading over 2% lower in Wednesday's premarket session.

CoreWeave Deepens Asia-Pacific Buildout

India follows CoreWeave's August entry into the Asia-Pacific region through Indonesia. The company announced three facilities there totaling 360 megawatts of contracted information-technology power, with all three expected to come online in 2028.

The expansion comes as CoreWeave continues to secure power for its broader infrastructure buildout. The company ended the second quarter with 1.5 gigawatts of active power and about 3.7 gigawatts of contracted power.

CoreWeave later said contracted power had increased to approximately 4.2 gigawatts as of Aug. 11, up roughly 500 megawatts since quarter-end.

AdaniConneX Expands India Footprint

AdaniConneX is a joint venture between Adani Group and EdgeConneX focused on developing and operating data centers in India. The company says it has more than 1 gigawatt of data-center capacity deployed or under deployment across India.

The firm is developing data-center capacity across major Indian markets including Chennai, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Pune and Visakhapatnam. Its Navi Mumbai campus has potential capacity of up to 1 gigawatt.

What Retail Thinks About CRWV Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investors' sentiment around CRWV stock flipped into the 'bearish' territory from 'neutral' earlier.

CRWV stock retail sentiment on October 7 as of 08:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far in 2026, CRWV stock has risen over 15%. In comparison, the iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) and the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), which hold the stock, have risen over 63% and 15%, respectively, over the same period.

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