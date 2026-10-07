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NetApp Showcased AI-Ready Data Infrastructure as CEO George Kurian Took the Stage at Ai Everything Abu Dhabi 2026
(MENAFN- teamlewis) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 07 October 2026: NetA®p® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, showcased its AI-ready data infrastructure at Ai Everything Abu Dhabi 2026 on October 6 and 7 at ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi. The event also featured George Kurian, Chief Executive Officer of NetApp, who took part in a fireside chat on the Summit Stage title“, “Can AI Be Trusted? The New Architecture of Sovereign, Secure and Saf” AI.” As AI moves from generating answers to taking action across the enterprise, Kurian explored why trust must extend beyond the model to the data, infrastructure and systems AI can access, as well as the growing importance of security, data sovereignty and governance.
At the centre of’NetApp’s presence was the NetApp Platform, designed to provide enterprises an intelligent, connected, governed foundation that delivers zero-copy access to their data. Customers can quickly and confidently access, manage, and activate their data and be confident it is AI-ready and secure so they can take on the most demanding tasks and solve the most complex problems. In addition to being available on-premises, the NetApp Platform is natively embedded in the world’s largest public clouds. As organizations move AI initiatives from experimentation into production, having data that is accessible, governed and protected becomes increasingly important to scaling AI securely and efficiently.
said Suhail Hasanain, Senior Director and General Manager, MEA at NetApp.
During the two-day event’ NetApp’s regional and global experts engaged with industry leaders, partners and customers on building AI-ready infrastructure and addressing the data and infrastructure challenges that can prevent AI projects from progressing into production.
Visitors had the opportunity to hear the latest developments from NetApp INSIGHT 2026 in Las Vegas, one of t’e company’s key events focused on ta’kling today’s biggest AI and technology challenges with intelligent data infrastructure.
At the centre of’NetApp’s presence was the NetApp Platform, designed to provide enterprises an intelligent, connected, governed foundation that delivers zero-copy access to their data. Customers can quickly and confidently access, manage, and activate their data and be confident it is AI-ready and secure so they can take on the most demanding tasks and solve the most complex problems. In addition to being available on-premises, the NetApp Platform is natively embedded in the world’s largest public clouds. As organizations move AI initiatives from experimentation into production, having data that is accessible, governed and protected becomes increasingly important to scaling AI securely and efficiently.
said Suhail Hasanain, Senior Director and General Manager, MEA at NetApp.
During the two-day event’ NetApp’s regional and global experts engaged with industry leaders, partners and customers on building AI-ready infrastructure and addressing the data and infrastructure challenges that can prevent AI projects from progressing into production.
Visitors had the opportunity to hear the latest developments from NetApp INSIGHT 2026 in Las Vegas, one of t’e company’s key events focused on ta’kling today’s biggest AI and technology challenges with intelligent data infrastructure.
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