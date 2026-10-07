403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
THE NEW PEUGEOT 408: WOW CERTIFIED.
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads)
A true ambassador of French charisma and style, the new PEUGEOT 408 showcases expressive PEUGEOT Design throughout. Striking feline proportions and bold details are instantly recognisable.
The first PEUGEOT to illuminate the brand’s PEUGEOT lettering at the rear of the vehicle, in combination with the illuminated PEUGEOT shield for the front face.
A Striking New Body Colour - Flare Green. Bold and sophisticated, offering spectacular shade variations depending on light exposure.
Dubai, UAE, The new PEUGEOT 408 breaks the mould. Its avant-garde modernity is appreciated across the globe and continues to prove itself in the GCC region. The model is making a bold entrance into Saudi Arabia, with the anticipation of its upcoming launch later this year. The new PEUGEOT 408 is designed to surpass expectation. It powerfully reaffirms the unique character of this model, which proudly positions itself as an ambassador for PEUGEOT’s French charisma and creativity around the world. Since its introduction, the PEUGEOT 408 has been one of PEUGEOT’s strongest statements of design. A fastback silhouette, showcasing a new body concept to the market, combining dynamism and everyday comfort. PEUGEOT takes driving sensation seriously, and this passion is embedded in the new PEUGEOT 408’s DNA. Its unique architecture, feline stance, PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, and powerful engines are all designed to maximise sensations.
Commenting on the new launch, Sam Cabani, Regional Brand Director for Stellantis Middle East, said: “For over 200 years, PEUGEOT has been driven by a commitment to distinctive design, engaging driving experiences and enduring quality. The new 408 represents the latest expression of that ambition in the Middle East, combining bold design, dynamic character and innovation. Alongside the 2008, 3008 and 5008, it strengthens a complementary lineup designed to meet the evolving needs and lifestyles of customers across the region. Together, these models reflect the strength of PEUGEOT today and our ambition to continue growing the brand across the Middle East.”
The launch of the new 408 also marks the regional introduction of PEUGEOT's new brand positioning, built on two pillars, Serious and Wow, the platform reflects PEUGEOT's commitment to engineering rigour, safety and quality that customers can rely on, matched with design, technology and driving sensation that continue to surprise and delight.
WOW CERTIFIED
The PEUGEOT 408 comes in two trims: the Allure and the GT. Both trims boast an Innovative Wheel Design. Continuing the disruptive wheel designs introduced at its launch, the Allure trim comes standard with 18" Alloy "DETROIT" diamond-cut, Shiny Onyx wheels. The GT trim features 20" Alloy "MONOLITH" diamond-cut, Matt Onyx Black wheels as standard.
Exclusive Lighting Signatures, Front and Rear. The front of the new PEUGEOT 408 introduces an innovative and spectacular interpretation of PEUGEOT’s iconic lighting signature. The three signature claws are expressed through three fine, slanted LED strips that also serve as scrolling indicators (connected across the entire width of the car by an elegant LED line, positioned above the illuminated central badge (on GT).
At the rear, the new PEUGEOT 408 is the first model in the range to feature illuminated PEUGEOT lettering, surrounded by a gloss black décor and seamlessly integrated into a clear lens strip that spans the car’s width. At the front, the new PEUGEOT 408 boasts a reworked grille and bumper. Enhanced by sophisticated 3D sculpting and increased use of black, combining glossy and matte finishes for an elegant effect.
A Striking New Colour Showcasing the PEUGEOT 408’s Shapes. The new PEUGEOT 408 debuts an exclusive Flare Green body colour. Bold and sophisticated, it offers spectacular shade variations depending on light exposure - shifting towards bright yellow in sunlight and deep green in shadow. Beyond Flare Green, the new 408 is offered in Perla Nera Black, Selenium Grey, Okenite White and Elixir Red.
Enhanced Driver Safety: the new PEUGEOT 408 is equipped with Driver Monitoring Camera as standard. It also comes with a full suite of driver-assistance systems as standard - a 360-degree round-view camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert - plus six airbags.
Lounge-Level Comfort for Passengers: The new PEUGEOT 408 GT features highly supportive front seats that have earned the AGR label (Aktion für Gesunder Rücken), awarded by an independent German association of ergonomics and back health experts. On the GT, the driver's seat adds power 10-way adjustment with memory, massage and heating, trimmed in Alcantara as standard.
Class-Leading Interior Space: Thanks to its long 2.79 m wheelbase, the new PEUGEOT 408 is the most spacious PEUGEOT model for rear occupants. The boot offers up to 536 litres of volume. With the 60/40 split rear bench folded down, cargo capacity reaches 1,611 litres and the vehicle can hold items up to 1.89 m in length.
Premium Features for First-Class Comfort : Firmly positioned at the top end of the C-segment, the new PEUGEOT 408 offers a wealth of features to enhance the enjoyment of travel.
To maintain a healthy cabin environment, Clean Cabin comes as standard on GT. Clean Cabin offers an air treatment system that filters pollutants, gases, and particles to improve the air quality inside the vehicle, with air quality displayed on the central touchscreen. The environment in the cabin is enhanced with an offering of an electric sunroof as standard on GT.
Intuitive, Customisable Controls with i-Toggles: Key elements of the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, a hallmark of driving sensation, designed entirely around the driver, the i-Toggles on the GT are customizable touch shortcuts that allow quick access to favorite climate settings, navigation to frequent destinations, phone contacts, preferred radio stations, and more. And it features eight ambient lighting colours, extending from the dashboard to the door panels, creating a soft, elegant atmosphere tailored to individual tastes.
The new PEUGEOT 408 features a 10-inch digital instrument cluster positioned in the driver’s line of sight for outstanding readability, with customisable graphics and multiple viewing modes including navigation, media, and driving aids. Complementing it, the central 10-inch touchscreen is angled towards the driver for easy access, while remaining convenient for the front passenger. The GT goes a step further, offering a 10” 3D Quartz Cluster as an option. Both trims support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the GT adds navigation, voice recognition and a wireless smartphone charger.
Elevated Driving Position, Dynamic Handling. The PEUGEOT 408 combines an elevated driving position for perfect road visibility with a sleek, sporty profile. Its limited height of 1.48 m ensures remarkable dynamic balance. PEUGEOT’s renowned handling excellence is reinforced by wide tracks (1.59 m front, 1.60 m rear), giving the new PEUGEOT 408 a solid grip on the road. With a kerb-to-kerb turning radius of 11 m, the new PEUGEOT 408 is agile and easy to manoeuvre.
Powerful Turbocharged Performance. At the heart of the new PEUGEOT 408 is a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 215 hp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox with Sport mode and steering-wheel paddle shifters. The 408 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 220 km/h.
The compact steering wheel enhances the dynamic feel and agility of the new PEUGEOT 408. Ergonomic and heated (on GT), it integrates controls for the multimedia system (radio, phone) and various driver assistance features, including the Active Lane Positioning Assist, designed to help drivers choose their position in lane.
Made in France. The new PEUGEOT 408 is built at the Mulhouse plant, showcasing PEUGEOT’s commitment to French manufacturing excellence.
The new PEUGEOT 408 received Excellent grading in GSO certificate, the consumption of this model is FE (CAFE) Combined: 15.7km/L
The new PEUGEOT 408 will launch in September across the GCC.
A true ambassador of French charisma and style, the new PEUGEOT 408 showcases expressive PEUGEOT Design throughout. Striking feline proportions and bold details are instantly recognisable.
The first PEUGEOT to illuminate the brand’s PEUGEOT lettering at the rear of the vehicle, in combination with the illuminated PEUGEOT shield for the front face.
A Striking New Body Colour - Flare Green. Bold and sophisticated, offering spectacular shade variations depending on light exposure.
Dubai, UAE, The new PEUGEOT 408 breaks the mould. Its avant-garde modernity is appreciated across the globe and continues to prove itself in the GCC region. The model is making a bold entrance into Saudi Arabia, with the anticipation of its upcoming launch later this year. The new PEUGEOT 408 is designed to surpass expectation. It powerfully reaffirms the unique character of this model, which proudly positions itself as an ambassador for PEUGEOT’s French charisma and creativity around the world. Since its introduction, the PEUGEOT 408 has been one of PEUGEOT’s strongest statements of design. A fastback silhouette, showcasing a new body concept to the market, combining dynamism and everyday comfort. PEUGEOT takes driving sensation seriously, and this passion is embedded in the new PEUGEOT 408’s DNA. Its unique architecture, feline stance, PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, and powerful engines are all designed to maximise sensations.
Commenting on the new launch, Sam Cabani, Regional Brand Director for Stellantis Middle East, said: “For over 200 years, PEUGEOT has been driven by a commitment to distinctive design, engaging driving experiences and enduring quality. The new 408 represents the latest expression of that ambition in the Middle East, combining bold design, dynamic character and innovation. Alongside the 2008, 3008 and 5008, it strengthens a complementary lineup designed to meet the evolving needs and lifestyles of customers across the region. Together, these models reflect the strength of PEUGEOT today and our ambition to continue growing the brand across the Middle East.”
The launch of the new 408 also marks the regional introduction of PEUGEOT's new brand positioning, built on two pillars, Serious and Wow, the platform reflects PEUGEOT's commitment to engineering rigour, safety and quality that customers can rely on, matched with design, technology and driving sensation that continue to surprise and delight.
WOW CERTIFIED
The PEUGEOT 408 comes in two trims: the Allure and the GT. Both trims boast an Innovative Wheel Design. Continuing the disruptive wheel designs introduced at its launch, the Allure trim comes standard with 18" Alloy "DETROIT" diamond-cut, Shiny Onyx wheels. The GT trim features 20" Alloy "MONOLITH" diamond-cut, Matt Onyx Black wheels as standard.
Exclusive Lighting Signatures, Front and Rear. The front of the new PEUGEOT 408 introduces an innovative and spectacular interpretation of PEUGEOT’s iconic lighting signature. The three signature claws are expressed through three fine, slanted LED strips that also serve as scrolling indicators (connected across the entire width of the car by an elegant LED line, positioned above the illuminated central badge (on GT).
At the rear, the new PEUGEOT 408 is the first model in the range to feature illuminated PEUGEOT lettering, surrounded by a gloss black décor and seamlessly integrated into a clear lens strip that spans the car’s width. At the front, the new PEUGEOT 408 boasts a reworked grille and bumper. Enhanced by sophisticated 3D sculpting and increased use of black, combining glossy and matte finishes for an elegant effect.
A Striking New Colour Showcasing the PEUGEOT 408’s Shapes. The new PEUGEOT 408 debuts an exclusive Flare Green body colour. Bold and sophisticated, it offers spectacular shade variations depending on light exposure - shifting towards bright yellow in sunlight and deep green in shadow. Beyond Flare Green, the new 408 is offered in Perla Nera Black, Selenium Grey, Okenite White and Elixir Red.
Enhanced Driver Safety: the new PEUGEOT 408 is equipped with Driver Monitoring Camera as standard. It also comes with a full suite of driver-assistance systems as standard - a 360-degree round-view camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert - plus six airbags.
Lounge-Level Comfort for Passengers: The new PEUGEOT 408 GT features highly supportive front seats that have earned the AGR label (Aktion für Gesunder Rücken), awarded by an independent German association of ergonomics and back health experts. On the GT, the driver's seat adds power 10-way adjustment with memory, massage and heating, trimmed in Alcantara as standard.
Class-Leading Interior Space: Thanks to its long 2.79 m wheelbase, the new PEUGEOT 408 is the most spacious PEUGEOT model for rear occupants. The boot offers up to 536 litres of volume. With the 60/40 split rear bench folded down, cargo capacity reaches 1,611 litres and the vehicle can hold items up to 1.89 m in length.
Premium Features for First-Class Comfort : Firmly positioned at the top end of the C-segment, the new PEUGEOT 408 offers a wealth of features to enhance the enjoyment of travel.
To maintain a healthy cabin environment, Clean Cabin comes as standard on GT. Clean Cabin offers an air treatment system that filters pollutants, gases, and particles to improve the air quality inside the vehicle, with air quality displayed on the central touchscreen. The environment in the cabin is enhanced with an offering of an electric sunroof as standard on GT.
Intuitive, Customisable Controls with i-Toggles: Key elements of the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, a hallmark of driving sensation, designed entirely around the driver, the i-Toggles on the GT are customizable touch shortcuts that allow quick access to favorite climate settings, navigation to frequent destinations, phone contacts, preferred radio stations, and more. And it features eight ambient lighting colours, extending from the dashboard to the door panels, creating a soft, elegant atmosphere tailored to individual tastes.
The new PEUGEOT 408 features a 10-inch digital instrument cluster positioned in the driver’s line of sight for outstanding readability, with customisable graphics and multiple viewing modes including navigation, media, and driving aids. Complementing it, the central 10-inch touchscreen is angled towards the driver for easy access, while remaining convenient for the front passenger. The GT goes a step further, offering a 10” 3D Quartz Cluster as an option. Both trims support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the GT adds navigation, voice recognition and a wireless smartphone charger.
Elevated Driving Position, Dynamic Handling. The PEUGEOT 408 combines an elevated driving position for perfect road visibility with a sleek, sporty profile. Its limited height of 1.48 m ensures remarkable dynamic balance. PEUGEOT’s renowned handling excellence is reinforced by wide tracks (1.59 m front, 1.60 m rear), giving the new PEUGEOT 408 a solid grip on the road. With a kerb-to-kerb turning radius of 11 m, the new PEUGEOT 408 is agile and easy to manoeuvre.
Powerful Turbocharged Performance. At the heart of the new PEUGEOT 408 is a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 215 hp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox with Sport mode and steering-wheel paddle shifters. The 408 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 220 km/h.
The compact steering wheel enhances the dynamic feel and agility of the new PEUGEOT 408. Ergonomic and heated (on GT), it integrates controls for the multimedia system (radio, phone) and various driver assistance features, including the Active Lane Positioning Assist, designed to help drivers choose their position in lane.
Made in France. The new PEUGEOT 408 is built at the Mulhouse plant, showcasing PEUGEOT’s commitment to French manufacturing excellence.
The new PEUGEOT 408 received Excellent grading in GSO certificate, the consumption of this model is FE (CAFE) Combined: 15.7km/L
The new PEUGEOT 408 will launch in September across the GCC.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment